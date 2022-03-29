Camila Cabello is the cover of ELLE Mexico and talks about her love for Mexico and Cuba

AG: What is the song about?

DC: I talk a lot about my relationship anxiety, about the struggle of trying to be present despite feeling paranoid or insecure. Back then, I was with a person who loved me, but I was afraid and ashamed for being afraid. It was hard to talk about it because back then I didn’t talk much about my anxiety. In that song are the craziest and deepest thoughts I have when it comes to being in a relationship with someone.

AG: Where do you think your passion for music comes from?

DC: I don’t know, it’s definitely always been my passion. I remember listening to music obsessively and singing all the time. I always sang in my room, my dad and grandma love music, I guess it comes from there, but it’s indescribable, music is everything to me. I can feel happy and connected to other things, but not in the same way. With music I have a unique connection.

AG: Like this idea of ​​the eight different loves: the romantic, the affective, the erotic, and there is one called agape or unconditional love, the type of love that people aspire to because it is the most complete. Do you feel that this is the love you have for music?

DC: What you say is very nice and I think it’s true. People who know me know what I like the most, for me music is sacred. All I want to do is create, be honest with myself, feel like I’m expressing myself, growing as an artist and challenging myself. I would not do it just to sell, at this point in my career I am very sure of what I want in life and what is important to me. Music is the most sacred relationship for me, all it asks of me is to be honest, and if I am, what I receive is magic.

AG: And when you’re honest with yourself everything falls into place, right?

DC: 100%

AG: Apart from the release of your new album, what else do you expect from 2022?

DC: The idea of ​​traveling more excites me, in fact I would like to spend more time in Mexico, I talked about it with the stylist at shoot today. I want to be and feel more present in life, live “Bam Bam”.