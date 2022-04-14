Camila Cabello releases a 3rd album marked by her Cuban roots and filled with “summer hits”

Her romance with Shawn Mendes is now ancient history. The two artists have been separated for a few months.

The release of the 3rd album of Camila Cabello coincides with this difficult passage. It offers Familya disc inspired by her confinement during which she found her family. “It’s one of the main themes of the disc this return to the roots and origins (Cuban)” analysis Bruno Tummers. The first extract was unveiled a few weeks ago. This is a duet with Ed Sheeran on Bam Bamwhich also evokes his separation with Shawn Mendes.

If the lyrics are melancholy, the wild Latin rhythms of the song are sure to make it one of the hits of this summer according to the musical columnist of VivaCity.

For Bruno Tummersthe album Family is well produced and will appeal to a wide audience but is not revolutionary: “It will quickly be consumed and forgotten. These are a lot of summer hits. I can’t say that you will still be listening to this album in 5 years because there will have been 12,000 other radio hits behind it”.

On the contrary, the other release of the week, Unlimited Love from Red Hot Chili Peppers “is much more convincing than their last deliveries”.