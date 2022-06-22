Camila Cabello violently judged on her weight
After his performance at Stade de France during the Champions League final, Camila Cabello set sail for the Amalfi Coast and landed on a boat in Capri to soak up the sun. The paparazzi had a blast photographing her in a bikini. And the rest are the many comments insults that Internet users vomited on social networks, allowing themselves to judge his body. The singer is unfortunately used to it and tries not to be discouraged.
We’re still not done with the body shaming. These courageous Internet users hidden behind their screens are still not tired of pouring out their aggressive remarks imbued with sexism and grossophobia. There are still far too many of them who do not ask themselves this crucial question: “Would you dare to tell the person in front of you what you are about to write?” And in the face of the latest photos of Camila Capello and these odious comments of the type: “I just puked in my mouth,” “Enough cellulite to insulate an average sized house. Yuck”, “Please lose some weight”, “This is not a ‘normal body'”, the answer would obviously be negative. In reaction to these comments, there are always others, those who try to catch up by defending the attacked star, but the damage is done, the writings remain and they hurt.
Last April, the 25-year-old Cuban-American singer had already reacted on her Instagram account by accusing the paparazzi of having ruined her weekend during a beach outing in Miami: “I pulled in my belly so much my abs hurt, I wasn’t breathing, I was barely smiling and I was so aware of where the paparazzi were that I couldn’t let go, relax and do what we are supposed to do when we go out into nature”.
Nevertheless, the singer had already sent a clear message on TikTok last year: “I’m very happy to have this body that allows me to do all these things. Yes, we are real women, with curves, cellulite, stretch marks and fat, and we have to celebrate it.” And add this relevant sentence: “Making war on your body is no longer fashionable”. We recall once again that 90% of women have cellulite, against only 2 small shabby% for men.