Camila Cabello violently judged on her weight

After his performance at Stade de France during the Champions League final, Camila Cabello set sail for the Amalfi Coast and landed on a boat in Capri to soak up the sun. The paparazzi had a blast photographing her in a bikini. And the rest are the many comments insults that Internet users vomited on social networks, allowing themselves to judge his body. The singer is unfortunately used to it and tries not to be discouraged.

We’re still not done with the body shaming. These courageous Internet users hidden behind their screens are still not tired of pouring out their aggressive remarks imbued with sexism and grossophobia. There are still far too many of them who do not ask themselves this crucial question: “Would you dare to tell the person in front of you what you are about to write?” And in the face of the latest photos of Camila Capello and these odious comments of the type: “I just puked in my mouth,” “Enough cellulite to insulate an average sized house. Yuck”, “Please lose some weight”, “This is not a ‘normal body'”, the answer would obviously be negative. In reaction to these comments, there are always others, those who try to catch up by defending the attacked star, but the damage is done, the writings remain and they hurt.