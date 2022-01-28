Camila Morrone: who she is and what she does

For the past four years we have heard so much about Camila Morrone. Not just because she seems to be the only woman who has managed to win him over Hollywood’s most coveted bachelor Leonardo DiCaprio, but also for his success as a model and actress.

Who is Camila Morrone and what we know about her? Let’s find out everything about the model, daughter of art and an integral part of the group of Kaia Gerber, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Gigi and Bella Hadid, from movies to catwalks right up to her relationship with the actor.

Who is Camila Morrone

Camila Morrone was born in Los Angeles in 1997 to Argentine parents from Buenos Aires: her mother Lucila Polak (now Solà) is an actress and her father Máximo Morrone is a model.

Her parents divorced in 2006 and they both had new relationships. Her mother was with Al Pacino, whom Morrone considers her stepfather, while her father remarried and had two more children.

Movies and modeling career

In 2013 Camila Morrone made her debut in the cinema with the film Bukowski by James Franco and in 2018 starred in the action movie Death Wish by Eli Roth and in Never Goin ‘Back by Augustine Frizzell.

Instead, her career as a model begins with entry into the Img Models agency. In 2016 she was chosen for the cover of Vogue Turkey and from that moment the doors open for her on catwalks all over the world.

Since his debut he has walked and worked for brands such as Moschino, Topshop, Sephora, Lefties, Pink and Ay Not Dead.

Camila Morrone on Instagram

As with any self-respecting supermodel, the Instagram profile by Camila Morrone is very popular. On the social network, the model posts photos of advertising campaigns in which he participates, the images of his trips and his private lifeamong wonderful Husky And parties with friendsbut also content related to the importance of vote of the Latin community in America for the elections, a theme for which the model is very busy. However, no photos in the company of Leonardo DiCaprio, their relationship remains far from the spotlight.

The relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio

FRANCK FIFEGetty Images

Speaking of Leonardo DiCaprio, rumors of one have been circulating in the world of the star system since 2017 Camila Morrone’s alleged relationship with the actor. Initially the two, who are longtime friends, have neither confirmed nor denied, but since 2018 their relationship came out .

Although neither of them has yet confirmed the story, the actors break up photograph together on several occasions and have witnessed the awarding of the 2020 Oscars sitting close together, even if as usual they walked the red carpet at different times.

The couple received numerous criticism for the age difference, DiCaprio is from 1974 and 23 years older than the model, but this doesn’t seem to have had any effect, quite the contrary. Apparently Camila Morrone and Leonardo DiCaprio together are delighted and rumors claim that the wedding is now imminent .

These rumors are not yet confirmedbut we know for sure that the Argentine model literally conquered the actorwho for her has abandoned excesses, the girl who, according to sources close to the actor, “changed his life, is the girl of his dreams and is undoubtedly the right one for him”.

