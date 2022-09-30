Camila Ruiz gave her opinion of the movie by Julia Roberts and George Clooney — FMDOS

the announcer of I’m with you, of FMDOS, Camila Ruiz recently went to the cinema and enjoyed the new movie starring Julia Roberts Y George Clooney: Ticket to Paradise. Therefore, he told us what he thought of this new romantic comedy that is currently available to see on the big screen.

What is the movie about?

According to the official synopsis, this film tells the story of “a divorced couple put aside their differences and travel to balinese to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they fell into 25 years ago: getting married. A fun premise that will undoubtedly get you a couple of laughs.

Watch the official trailer for Ticket to Paradise

Camila Ruiz’s opinion:

After watching the new movie George Clooney Y Julia Roberts, Camila Ruiz She told us: «I thought it was quite light. It’s long but like the plot is still entertaining », she began. Then, about the plot, she specified: “This that the exes, husband and wife, meet again because they have to make passes for their daughter is super funny.”

Later, in his opinion, the female announcer FMDOS He continued: «It has very entertaining moments and is quick to watch, it is not boring. One laughs a lot. I find the actors to be very good.” Finally, he highlighted the scenarios that captivate in this film:

“The place where the film is set is wonderful. They want to go to bali. It has very good images, “he closed by saying Camila Ruiz on Ticket to Paradise.

What do the specialized critics think?

Just like our announcer Camila Ruiz, Specialized critics also see the new film by Julia Roberts and George Clooney like a light comedy.

Federico Marin Bellon, of ABC Newspaper, indicates: «A trip to put on the bracelet and enjoy without thinking. Romantic comedy without surprises, which delivers exactly what it promises. The spectator will be able to enjoy two stars again.

of indicates: «A trip to put on the bracelet and enjoy without thinking. Romantic comedy without surprises, which delivers exactly what it promises. The spectator will be able to enjoy two stars again. For its part, Leslie Felperin of The Hollywood Reporter “Perhaps its built-in predictability is a virtue, not a hindrance, especially to older audiences, who are simply delighted to see Roberts grinning as he tries to crash yet another wedding.”

of “Perhaps its built-in predictability is a virtue, not a hindrance, especially to older audiences, who are simply delighted to see Roberts grinning as he tries to crash yet another wedding.” To close, we leave the criticism of Ben Travis, of Empire: “With Clooney and Roberts doubling down on charms, even the most screeching elements are enjoyable. A warm, witty and welcome escape.”

