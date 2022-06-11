Entertainment

Camille Vasquez expresses her opinion on Amber Heard

Camille Vásquez on Amber Heard: “It makes me very sad, because I think she has problems”

From the defamation trial in which he defended Johnny Depp In each of the hearings, Camille Vásquez has become a popular figure, earning the admiration of hundreds of people around the world.

In a recent interview with “El gordo y la flaca”, the lawyer for Depp revealed details about her relationship with the actor before the trial, and what she thinks of Amber Heard, who was accused of defaming her client.

During the Interview, Camille He expressed that he has known the actor for four years and that he has even defended him in other cases. However, the latter has been the most important. “He asked me personally to represent him in this case.“.

In addition, he said that he had to prepare very well for this trial, because “it is not just about knowing the laws, but knowing the case.”

For her, the experience of defending Johnny Depp It has been surreal, due to the media weight it had throughout each hearing.

He expresses himself about Amber Heard

Asked what she thinks of Amber Heard, the attorney said “It makes me very sad, because I think she has problems. But trouble or no trouble, no one should do what she did to Johnny.”

Camille reiterated that Amber’s accusations to Johnny Depp They were very delicate, since it was about the life and reputation of the actor. “This was his life. It wasn’t about money, just his life and his name, it’s the only thing anyone has,” he said.

Camille Vásquez achieved a favorable verdict for Johnny Depp during the defamation trial against Amber Heard. (Photo: Lehren)

