Camille Vásquez: This was her strategy to win the trial – People – Culture

It is not a secret that the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp was one of the most mediatic. However, they were not the only ones who stole the attention of the cameras.

In fact, Several Internet users highlighted the work of the lawyer Camille Vásquez, who with her forceful interventions allowed the jury’s decision to be increasingly in favor of her client.

The woman, whose father is Colombian, told the American announcer George Stephanopoulos of ‘ABC’ the strategy to beat the actress.

Camille Vásquez, Colombian lawyer of Johnny Depp

Also in the interview was Ben Chew, another of Depp’s lawyers, who was also very important during the litigation sessions.

The jurists stressed that the way to win the trial was to use Heard’s words against him.

As reported by the media ‘TMZ’, Camille carefully studied the previous testimony of the actress and in relation to it she asked the questions for her next hearing.

During his interventions to the aforementioned medium, The specialists spoke about the statement of Amber’s legal team in which they pointed out that the jury’s decision was influenced by the growing support for Depp.

However, Ben Chew stated that this was not true and that the unanimous ruling was a result of the hearings.

The facts are what they were. The jury reached a unanimous decision based on those facts.

Camille supported her partner’s intervention and said, “The facts are what they were. The jury made a unanimous decision based on those facts.”

Definitely the work of Depp’s legal team was impeccable, proof of this was the performance of Camille, who recently received a promotion as a partner in the firm ‘Brown Rundick’.

“We are pleased to announce that Camille Vásquez has been elevated to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won the jury verdict last week for actor Johnny Depp in his libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard,” the company tweeted.

