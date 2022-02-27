Camilo is raining criticism after his participation in a tribute to Vicente Fernández

The singer performed the song ‘Un Millón de Primaveras’.

February 25, 2022 11:24 a.m.

During the most recent delivery of Premio Lo Nuestro in 2022, the singer Pepe Aguilar was in charge of producing an emotional tribute in honor of the late Vicente Fernández, which included the participation of Ángela Aguilar, Firm Group, Christian Nodal, David Bisbal and Camilo.

Although the artists received a lot of positive feedback about their interpretation of the singer’s most popular songs, such as ‘El tapatío’, ‘Acá entre nos’, ‘In what way I forget you’, among othersIt was the singer Camilo who received strong criticism.

Camilo in the eye of the hurricane

The Colombian singer is part of the list of most successful artists of the momentespecially since he has stood out for his independent way of making music, but his participation in the tribute left much to be desired.

According to some social network users, Camilo would not have given the width during the tribute, and there were those who assured that Vicente Fernández “would be twisting in his grave.”

On the other hand, TikTok user @soniaazuara commented that “Carlos Rivera would have been luxurious”, Well, there are those who consider that his style of music is very doc to the Vicente Fernández genre.