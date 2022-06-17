Camilo reveals that Evaluna ate her placenta after Indigo gave birth

Camilo with Eva Luna / Courtesy

Camilo and Evaluna’s relationship took a radical turn with the arrival of their first daughter, and although the artists are reserved with their personal lives, they have shared some details of how they are handling their paternity.

After the singers confirmed a few weeks ago that Indigo’s birth was a natural birth in her own home, this time Camilo confessed that Ricardo Montaner’s daughter ate the placenta after giving birth.

During the talk he held on the program The resistancethe interpreter of “Vida de rico” heard an apparent joke in which they mentioned that some celebrities “eat the placenta”, to which Camilo responded with great naturalness. “My wife was encapsulated and ate her.”

Immediately afterwards, the Colombian detailed: “My wife gave birth at home and the doula, who is the one who prepared her, asked us everything, what did we want?, and offered us the full range of possibilities.”

In this way, Evaluna Montaner would enter the list of “celebrities” who have made this decision, since Kim Kardashian also said she had eaten the placenta of her second child, Saint West, because it gave her “an injection of energy that made her feel healthy.”

Although there are those who think that eating the placenta after childbirth (whether raw, whipped or in pills) generates good stem cells for the baby, there are still no studies that fully confirm this action, in addition to a report in the New The York Times revealed that this is harmful in some cases because some placentas contain too many bacteria for the body.

