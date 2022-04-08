Can Bitcoin be worth a million dollars?: the forecast that considers this crypto as a new “oil asset”

Bitcoin is gaining new spaces in the financial world.

A recent magazine report Forbes qualified the Bitcoin as “a new oil asset”, within a historic movement of funds flow that could raise the price of the main cryptocurrency to one million dollars.

The movement of funds from Russia would give it a leading role that cryptography could play in the global financial system, which could trigger the price of Bitcoin.

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine tensions have also grown in the financial markets, where neither cryptocurrencies have managed to escape the effects that have led them to have mixed behavior in recent days.

Behind the wave of economic sanctions against the government of Vladimir Putinthere are several bets that Russia will resort to these digital currencies to cope with the punishments of the financial system international.

According to Forbes, there are some isolated, but seemingly connected, developments that sparked “wild speculation about the monumental role Bitcoin could play in the global financial system in the long run.” First, Russia is considering the idea of ​​accepting Bitcoin for its fossil fuel exports.

Russia is considering the idea of ​​accepting Bitcoin for its oil and gas exports

Last week, Russia’s energy minister, Pavel Zavalny, said that “friendly” countries, including China, could buy gas and oil in their currencies or Bitcoin. “We have been proposing to China for a long time to switch to rubles and yuan in national currencies,” Zavalny said. He later added: “You can also trade Bitcoin.”

Another big move driving the top “crypto” came from the Southern Hemisphere. In Australia, the service station company On The Run will allow your customers to pay for fuel in Bitcoin. It will be the largest retailer in Australia, with 170 outlets, to accept cryptocurrencies.

Analysts believe that Bitcoin is becoming an “oil asset”, because the sanctions against Russia could promote the international marketing of hydrocarbons through cryptocurrencies.

Besides, Forbes indicated that On The Run is partnering with the commercial company Crypto.com based in Singapore to implement processing terminals to facilitate these payments. Marcus Sotiriouan analyst at digital asset broker GlobalBlock, believes this could be the start of the Emergence of Bitcoin as a “petroactive” neutral.

“This adds more weight to the idea that Bitcoin becomes an oil asset after Putin recently allowed ‘friendly’ countries to pay for oil in Bitcoin,” he wrote in an analysis note.

The Bitcoin is traded this Friday in the USD 43,700 zone; so far in 2022 it loses 5.6%, while in a year-on-year comparison, its price decrease reaches 25% compared to USD 58,323 on April 8 last year.

The price of Bitcoin resurfaced 15% after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, while in 2022 it still falls 5.6%

But as a result of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the purchase of cryptocurrencies in rubles has skyrocketed, reaching all-time highs. Just Bitcoin has registered increases of 15% with a value of up to 44 thousand dollarsthis in a context in which the convenience of a currency not regulated by any body is being evaluated.

And it is that recently Russia and its main financial institutions have suffered the attacks of the exclusion from the SWIFT interbank systemthis added to the Recent Russian Currency Crashes Keeping Russian Citizens Nervous and the asset freezes imposed by the European Union and the United States.

Given this scenario, the Russians have turned to cryptocurrencies, following the example of other nations such as North Korea and Iran, but they do not only resort to Bitcoin, but also to Tether. However, others like Coinbase, Binance, and FTX have chosen to turn their backs on the country and collaborate with the United States instead.

Due to international sanctions, the Russians turned to cryptocurrencies, following the example of other nations such as North Korea and Iran.

The use of cryptocurrencies has not been limited to Russia either, since the Ukrainian government has also received up to $17.1 million in these digital currenciesaccording to an analysis of Elliptical.

The cryptocurrencies they are an innovative digital asset that has experienced monumental growth in recent times due to several elements that contribute to it, among which the current outbreak of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic can be listed or even that some governments have decided to give them a opportunity as legal tender.

Taking these factors into account, more and more people have started to acquire cryptocurrencies to be able to invest in something “safe” and “reliable” both in the short and long term, despite the extreme levels of instability that it constantly suffers.

What are cryptocurrencies and how do they work?

A cryptocurrency or cryptocurrency it is a digital medium of exchange (does not physically exist) which is based on cryptography to ensure the integrity of transactions and maintains control over the creation of new units.

The first cryptocurrency to be born was Bitcoinin 2009 and since then others equally known as Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dogecoinamong other.

It also powers the price of Bitcoin su uno to send donations to Ukraine, devastated by Russian aggression and the exodus of its citizens.

Cryptocurrencies have various characteristics that make them unique, such as the not be regulated or controlled by any institutionthey do not require intermediaries in transactions and accounting blocks are used to prevent new cryptocurrencies from being created illegally.

However, by not having regulators such as a central bank or similar entities, they are pointed out not being reliable, being volatile, promoting fraud, not having a legal framework that supports its users, allowing the operation of illegal activitiesamong others.

To acquire them, you can buy or exchange the currency itself in specialized portals. Its value varies depending on the supply, demand and commitment of usersso it can change faster than traditional money, but the more people are interested and want to buy a given currency, the higher its price.

Bitcoin was trading close to $70,000 in November of last year

However, whoever invests in this type of digital assets must be very clear that this form brings with it a high risk to capitalWell, just as there may be an increase, there may also be an unexpected crash and end the savings of its users.

The Bitcoin Boom

Born after the financial crisis of 2008, Bitcoin promoted a libertarian ideal and aimed to put traditional monetary and financial institutions in check. It was created by someone named Satoshi Nakamotobut today his identity remains hidden.

According to a book published by Satoshi Nakamoto, the purpose of cryptocurrency was to “make online payments directly from one third party to another without going through a financial institution.”

El Salvador led the way last year, by accepting Bitcoin as legal tender in the country

This is how on January 3, 2009, the first block of 50 Bitcoin was produced. Currently, there are 21 million Bitcoin in circulation and the monetary mass does not stop increasing with the continuous emission of new units.

In 2013, this cryptocurrency, which was worth almost nothing in its early days, surpassed $1,000 and began to attract the attention of financial institutions. Months later, he faced his major crisis with the hacking of the MtGox platform directed by Mark Karpelès, where up to 80% of the units in circulation were exchanged.

Prices fell and it took three years for the cryptocurrency to recover. At the end of 2017, a new rally placed its value at $19,511. In 2021 its price was close to USD 70,000 and fell to USD 33,000, also influenced by comments from investors like Elon Musk.

The World Bank and the IMF are still skeptical about the possible benefits of “crypto”

Despite the progress and scope that Bitcoin and other digital assets have had, organizations such as the World Bank, Monetary Fund International (IMF) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) are still showing skeptics Over the possible benefits of this type of cryptocurrency.

Others, like the government of The Saviorhas given him his vote of confidence and on June 9, 2021 became the first country to legalize bitcoin as legal tender. In addition, the president Nayib Bukele announced its intention to create the first BitcoinCity in Conchagua and would be financed through tokenized bonds backed by Bitcoin.

KEEP READING:

With great caution, investors await two data: the inflation rate and the IMF review

Cristina Kirchner has already detached herself from the agreement with the IMF and now she wants to do the same with inflation

Bankers demand a new rate hike while the BCRA accelerates the devaluation to accompany the price rise

After the agreement with Bolivia, Martín Guzmán seeks to secure more gas in Brazil and avoid shortages in winter

Inflation in the City of Buenos Aires in March climbed to 5.9% and accumulated 54.1% in the last year