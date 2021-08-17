Can Bitcoin Drive Economic Growth in Developing Countries? – Economy

In the last few years, Bitcoin has undergone great growth and has exponentially increased its value, entering the center stage of the economic world. It peaked in March 2021, hitting $ 58,734.28, before settling down to around $ 35-38,000.

Let’s analyze the impact virtual currency is having on global financial markets and whether it has the potential for to push the economic growth of developing countries.

Why is it necessary for Bitcoin to expand to developing countries?



Currently, Bitcoin enjoys a large user base in developed countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom. However, for be a valid currency within these countries, Bitcoin must have a value, it must be reliable and it must be widely used.

In the US, UK and EU countries it faces very strong currencies, such as the dollar, euro and pound. It means that the citizens of these areas are very likely to view Bitcoin as one ancillary currency rather than as a reference currency.

In the Developing countries, the financial landscape is completely different: Many national currencies in these territories are very weak and are heavily influenced by even the slightest economic change which often causes high inflation rates. For this, most of these territories rely on the large currencies of developed countries to complete transactions. It is not uncommon to visit a country in South America, for example Mexico, and be able to pay directly in US dollars.

The problem, however, is that they often come accept a myriad of different currencies for day-to-day transactions and at the end of the day a merchant may be left with multiple types of currency which he must then convert. This is expensive and hinders growth, as well as creating a pretty confusing dynamic.

Why is Bitcoin a very important opportunity for growth in less developed territories?



Adopting Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency as the main currency, developing territories would immediately have one currency that is not affected by changes within their specific economy: Since Bitcoin operates on a global platform, it is only susceptible to global economic changes and localized changes have little impact or zero on the total value of the currency.

When consumer confidence is high and people feel confident in spending money, it is obvious that an economy will start to grow.

Furthermore, buying Bitcoin does not require you to show up at the bank or in another physical place: it is only necessary to have a virtual wallet. This would greatly benefit people who are unable to access banking infrastructure or credit. In addition to this, it is also always possible to buy Bitcoin with a credit card.

Bitcoin cash forecast



Bitcoin cash is another cryptocurrency born from Bitcoin that has been gaining momentum in recent times.

According to some Bitcoin cash forecast, its value is expected to rise quickly and will exceed $ 5,000 in December. This is another virtual currency that could be a relevant option for developing countries.

What challenges does Bitcoin face in third world economies?



There are three main challenges that Bitcoin faces in developing countries:

, another cryptocurrency that already has tremendous visibility in third world countries. In order for Bitcoin to keep up with XRP (whose payments are instant), it will have to revamp the blockchain technology to dramatically increase its transaction speed .

. If Bitcoin were to be adopted as the primary currency in a developing country, the scalability it would be a devastating problem and transaction fees could become astronomical.

