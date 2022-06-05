Can Emilia Clarke return to the franchise?

Emilia Clarke was a welcome addition to the Star Wars universe with her appearance during the Solo movie as the character Qi’ra. Can she get her back?

Only It was the film that showed the origins of the character that accompanies Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia against the Empire. In this film Han takes advantage of the emerging demand for hyper fuel and other resources while he is in the middle of a robbery with other criminals, where he meets Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian as well as the beautiful Qi’ra interpreted in this case by Emilia Clarke. You can see the tape at Disney+.

The film did not have the best of receptions but the character in charge of the protagonist of game of Thrones he did get some applause, in addition to the fact that many wonder how his story continues. After all, she is part of the criminal syndicate. crimsondawn where he becomes Darth Maul’s right hand man. She will go ahead with an extra motivation: to destroy the Sith.

A popular actress who could return

Jonathan Casdanscreenwriter of Onlytalked with ScreenRant and said: “I think so. I think one day we will see what happened and how Qi’ra advanced through the world, through the crime syndicates. I talked to Jon Favreau about it, he’s a big fan of Solo, and some of the stuff we built. And I said, ‘Well, you’re the guy to figure it out.’ I always look to him to keep the story alive and continue.”

Jon Favreau is in charge of series like The Mandalorian Y The Book of Boba Fett so he has in his power the possibility of bringing back the character of Emilia Clarke and advance the story Qi’ra in this distant galaxy where criminal syndicates are commonplace. After all, Boba Fett himself had to deal with the Pyke Syndicate and dangerous bounty hunter Cad Bane on his TV show. Disney+.

Also, John Favreau participated in the movie Only as Rio Durante, a character who dies at the beginning of the film. His admiration for that film may well mean the return of some character in The Mandalorian Y Qi’ra It is one of the great candidates for the good reception it had among the fans, in addition, of course, to the popularity of Emilia Clarke.

Haven’t you subscribed yet? Disney+ to access the exclusive contents of starwars? subscribe in this link. Think no more!