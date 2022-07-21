Canada joins the lawsuit; anticipate retaliation

If the conflict that started USA Against Mexican energy policy, losing a panel of controversies through the T-MEC will result in retaliation such as tariffs on export products that are sensitive, former officials and foreign trade specialists warned.

In an interview with EL UNIVERSAL, the former Secretary of the Economy, Ildefonso Guajardo, said that a panel via the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) “can harm Mexican exports.”

The one who led the negotiation of the trilateral agreement on behalf of Mexico in the previous six-year term added that foreign investors who bring projects, due to the attractiveness of zero tariffs to export to the United States, will no longer have that incentive.

“Initially, they can put a tariff on tomatoes, avocados, on the export of cars, auto parts. One that would hurt us a lot and generate very strong social pressure would be a possible sugar tariff, ”he exemplified.

Yesterday, the US government, through its Commercial Representation, formally requested the start of consultations on Mexico’s policies for the electricity and oil sectors, arguing unfair treatment for US companies.

In the evening, the Canadian government also made an official request to initiate consultations on the issue via the mechanisms provided for in the USMCA, confirmed the Ministry of Economy.

For Guajardo, who is currently a deputy for the PRI, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s response means that “he does not want to read [los riesgos]”. The same applies to the Ministry of Economy, an instance that did not give explanations, he said.

“The most important noise due to energy policy, at the beginning, was generated by United States companies, whose rules were changed, and they have the right to take us to an investor-State panel, but they do not do it because they fear reprisals,” he explained.

However, by becoming a state-state dispute, the US government seeks to protect its companies.

complex landscape

Former Undersecretary of Foreign Trade, Juan Carlos Baker Pineda, who was also a negotiator of the T-MEC, said that, if there is a resolution against Mexico in a panel, there are two scenarios: one, that the Mexican government modifies its policy, and two, that it does not, but there would be damage to emblematic Mexican export products.

This situation of non-compliance with the T-MEC commitments will also drive away investments and creates uncertainty, added the former official.

“The most serious thing is that, in the long term, what Mexico wants is to lose its attractiveness as an investment destination,” said Baker Pineda.

The former chief technical negotiator of the T-MEC, Kenneth Smith Ramos, He affirmed that if Mexico does not change its energy policy, a ruling against it means retaliation through tariffs that could last indefinitely until the issue is resolved, due to the damage that it considers the United States has suffered.

The US trade representative, Katherine Tai, calculated last March that the damage caused by the Mexican energy policy could be equivalent to 10 billion dollars.

For the specialist in foreign trade and former negotiator of environmental issues of the then NAFTA, George Molina, Mexico’s exportable supply is highly concentrated in a few products, and therein lies the great danger, if there are retaliation through tariffs.

While it is being resolved, “you are not going to have new investments, because nobody is going to take the risk of making an investment in a country where the political risk increases and where the exportable supply is concentrated.”