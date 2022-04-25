Canada relaxed COVID-19 restrictions for international tourists

The requirements for international travelers change starting this Monday (REUTERS / Chris Helgren)

Government officials announced in recent days several small changes to ease restrictions for international travelers that went into effect Monday.

The first is that unvaccinated children ages 5-11 traveling with a fully vaccinated adult will no longer need a COVID-19 test to enter Canada starting Monday, the federal government said.

Pre-entry testing will continue to be required for partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travelers over the age of 12 who are eligible to travel to Canada. Children under the age of five do not currently require a COVID-19 test to enter Canada.

Fully vaccinated travelers and accompanying children under 12 years of age they will also not need to provide their quarantine plans when they enter the country. Travelers are considered fully vaccinated when they have received at least two doses of an accepted Covid-19 vaccine.

Nevertheless, fully vaccinated travelers may be randomly selected for molecular COVID-19 testing upon arrival, but they are not required to remain in quarantine while awaiting the result. This random test is limited to four major international airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

To avoid this random testtravelers who have recovered from COVID-19 may present proof of a positive molecular test result performed no more than 180 days prior to entering Canada.

Pre-entry testing will continue to be required for partially vaccinated or unvaccinated travelers over the age of 12 who are eligible to travel to Canada (REUTERS/Carlos Osorio)

Vaccinated people arriving in Canada will not need to wear a mask for 14 days, maintain a contact list or report symptoms of COVID-19. Furthermore, the travelers they will no longer need to quarantine if someone in their party develops symptoms of COVID-19 or tests positive.

All travelers must still use the app ArriveCAN to upload travel and vaccination information within 72 hours of arrival in Canada and/or before boarding a plane or cruise ship bound for Canada.

“All travelers, regardless of their vaccination status, must also continue to wear a mask throughout their journey,” the government said in a press release.

Canada attracted more than a million travelers in a week for the first time since the pandemic, government data showed on Friday, as the relaxation of border restrictions due to COVID-19 encouraged visitors to return to the country.

As Canada approaches its peak summer vacation season, tour operators are betting that the resurgence seen in the first week of April will accelerate. Tourism was one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic.

Travelers will no longer need to quarantine if someone in their group develops symptoms of COVID-19 or tests positive (REUTERS/ Sumaya Hisham)

“People are ready to spend more after being stuck at home for two years and want to stay in luxury properties in case COVID is still around,” said Alla Weintraub, luxury travel adviser at F1S. “People think those hotels will take better care of themselves,” she added.

Canada had imposed some of the strictest border measures to stop the spread of COVID-19But after Ottawa lifted the requirement for COVID tests for vaccinated travelers beginning in April, tour companies began to see a surge in bookings.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said that more than 1 million travelers were admitted to the country during the week of April 11. Still, the number of visitors has decreased by approximately 44% from the period of April 15 to 17, 2019.

“Our phones got busier and busier, it gave people more confidence. We are still being careful, but it has been encouraging,” said Elyse Mailhot, manager of marketing and communications for Discover Canada Tours.

Growing travel demand is expected to be a theme when Air Canada releases its quarterly earnings next week.

Tourism spending in Canada increased by 4.4% in 2021 to 50.8 billion Canadian dollars ($40 billion) from 2020, when it fell 49% from 2019, official data released in March showed. In 2021, tourism represented 4.1% of Canada’s GDP.

