Canadian investment firm intends to plant trees to green its Bitcoin ETF From CoinTelegraph

Canadian investment firm intends to plant trees to green its Bitcoin ETF

Canadian investment firm intends to plant trees to green its Bitcoin ETF

Accelerate Financial Technologies is planning to plant thousands of trees for every investment in its non-approved exchange-traded fund.

The Calgary-based investment services firm promised to plant 3,450 trees for every CAD 1 million (approximately $ 792,000) invested in its Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, or ETF, according to a report released Friday by Bloomberg. (BTC).

The initiative is part of Accelerate’s efforts to create a negative-emitting Bitcoin ETF, which removes more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than the energy used in Bitcoin mining and transaction processing. The company claims that any large investment would result in offsetting 1,000 tons of carbon dioxide.

