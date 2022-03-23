Canary Islands Government News Portal

The new equipment of the Nuclear Medicine Service is one of the first in Spain to have digital detectors, which makes it possible to reduce the dose administered to the patient and obtain images of higher diagnostic quality. This equipment, which has involved an investment of more than 3.8 million euros, is applied mainly to the diagnosis of oncological, neurological and cardiological pathologies

The Minister of Health of the Government of the Canary Islands, Blas Trujillo, today visited the new PET-CT of the Nuclear Medicine Service of the Insular-Mother-Child University Hospital Complex of Gran Canaria. It is high-tech equipment, which has involved an investment of more than 3.8 million euros, and whose main applications are for diagnosis in Oncology, Neurology, especially in the study of neurodegenerative diseases, and Cardiology.

During the visit, which was also attended by the managing director of the Insular-Mother-Child University Hospital Complex, Alejandra Torres; Trujillo highlighted that PET-CT will not only enhance the diagnostic capacity of the hospital center but will also improve its results as it is one of the first in Spain to have digital detectors, which allows the dose administered to the patient to be reduced and images of higher diagnostic quality to be obtained.

In this sense, the Minister pointed out that this technology will also allow an improvement in the quality of care for cancer patients, with an earlier and more precise diagnosis of their disease and an increase in diagnostic capacity.

In addition, this technology has other advantages such as:

• Help in making decisions regarding the management and treatment of the patient, allowing a more specific and appropriate treatment to be established.

• Avoids duplication of tests, by combining PET and CT in a single study, which results in less discomfort for the patient, fewer trips to the hospital, less delay in diagnosis, less radiation dose and greater optimization of the resources.

The work team assigned to the PET-CT Unit is made up of a dozen professionals who include physicians, nurses, imaging technicians in Nuclear Medicine, in Radiopharmacy, in auxiliary nursing care, and an administrative assistant.

PET-CT

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) is a functional imaging diagnostic technique that is part of the field of application of the medical specialty of Nuclear Medicine, whose objective is to study the metabolic activity of tissues.

It is based on obtaining tomographic images of the distribution of positron-emitting radiopharmaceuticals with a short half-life after being administered intravenously to a patient.

The images are obtained thanks to equipment that detects the radiation emitted by the patient, the PET-CT tomograph, which combines two technologies in a single device, in which functional and morphological images of the organism and its various pathologies are simultaneously generated.

There are more and more indications for PET-CT, based on the best scientific evidence, and which contribute to a better diagnosis of the patient, influencing decision-making on clinical and therapeutic management.

Other high-tech equipment by 2023

The Minister of Health recalled that the Maternal and Child Insular University Hospital Complex will have in 2023, like the rest of the hospital centers of the SCS, new equipment acquired through Next Generation Funds and the Inveat Plan of the Ministry of Health for the renewal of equipment of high technology. Through this program, this hospital center will have a new CAT scan and an equipment room for Hemodynamic Cardiology services, a vascular angiography and a gamma camera, among others.

The objective is to avoid obsolescence and renew diagnostic equipment in all hospital centers of the SCS. With an investment of 38.5 million euros, diagnostic equipment will be renewed for pathologies with a high health impact such as chronic, oncological, neurological and rare diseases, through these funds that the Ministry of Health has agreed with the autonomous communities to reduce the obsolescence of the technological park of the National Health System.