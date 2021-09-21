Candy Crush becomes eSport with Khloé Kardashian’s show

The famous mobile game candy Crush Saga it will have its own circuit eSport with competitive tournaments presented by Khloé Kardashian. Yes, you read that right: a Forza 4 emule with candy and special powers played by boomer on mobile it will become an eSport for pro gamers presented by a starlet of gossip and TV shows in the USA.

Candy Crush All Star US is the new tournament that will put the best Candy Crush players in competition against each other in a series of matches with a ‘high stakes: an annual supply of gold bars (those in-game). The tournament will be presented and commented by an exceptional host, Khloé Kardashian, who rose to prominence on American TV thanks to a show that involved her family. The tournament will officially start on September 23, 2021 and will be open to all players in the United States who have at least reached level 25 on iOS or Android.

The tournament at this point, given the target audience of Candy Crush and given the participation of Khloé Kardashian as host, we believe it is aimed at a very adult audience: that it is an attempt to also involve players of a certain age in eSports entertainment? At the moment it is not yet clear where the competition will air, but let’s assume it will be enough to tune in to the Candy Crush channels around the social networks.

Candy Crush Saga is part of King, a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard that in this period there is not a good time passing between complaints of harassment in the workplace, protests of the players, dismissals, obstacles in the investigations and complaints by the employees themselves. Just today there was a last incredible and sudden update, with a worsening on the legal front that we have reported in this article.