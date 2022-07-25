“Candy”, premiere of Star +: desperate housewives | Produced by and starring Jessica Biel

Homicidal woman on the small screen? Specialized in sharp and efficient victimizers? Call to Jessica Biel. After the bombing of the first season of The Sinnerthe actress returns to her old ways with a character of this nature in Candy (premiere next Wednesday on Star+). As in that fiction, there is no doubt who was responsible for the murder. There is, however, a substantial difference between the two productions: the events portrayed in this case belong to the prolific field of a true crime. And there is no spoiler here: Candance Montgomery killed Betty Gore on June 13, 1980.. The intention of Robin Veith and Nick Antosca (who had already delivered The Act) is expansive. It includes the horror, but probes the link between the Texan neighbors, the suburban situation and the surprising verdict in the trial on “the ax murderer”.

From minute one, the delivery forces parallels between the two desperate housewives of the small town of Wylie. Both mothers of two children who work around the clock for what is expected of them: take care of the house, go to church, lead community activities and prepare lunch for their husbands. Candy is bored after a decade of marriage with Pat (Timothy Simons) although it hides it under the mask of proactivity. For her part, Betty (Melanie Lynskey) leads an exhausting existence with Allan (paul schreiber), the puerperium and her task as a school teacher. The end of that domestic monotony will be in evidence with the closing of the first episode. The protagonist, with blood on her head and hands, trembles in her car. She has just mutilated her friend with 41 axes… and wife of her lover.

“I don’t know, it was as if she was standing behind me watching what I was doing”, Candy will justify herself on the stand. “That’s your version of the story,” Betty’s ghost will reply at the trial. The narrative and the argument make an effort to place them face to face, beyond the fact that her curiosity falls on the murderer. Candy tries to unravel the succulent “why” and “how” of the case from the wake of an ordinary woman who crossed the line into savagery. More successful, in any case, is the recreation of those early ’80s with some quite suggestive social and cultural references. In a hack story, she quotes her to The glow by Stanley Kubrick does not seem casual.

The first choice of showrunners for the title role it had been Elisabeth Moss. After some scheduling problems appeared, Biel joined the project in the dual role of performer and producer. In various interviews, she said she was fascinated by the “duality” of the portrayed. “She has this outward thing that looks forward and seeks to please people against all of her inner turmoil. She is complacent and a perfectionist, someone who has been taught that everything must be done with happiness and she must repress the bad, ”said the actress who joins the long list of those enchanted by the gruesome incident. After four decades, the story has been the subject of books, documentaries, a film for TV, and another miniseries is expected by the end of the year, entitled love and deathstarring Elizabeth Olsen with the signature of David E. Kelley. To paraphrase Iggy Pop, no one can let Candy go.