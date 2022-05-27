Cannes 2022: incendiary Bella Hadid and Jake Gyllenhaal with his French darling at the climb of the steps of L’Innocent (PHOTOS)

The most prestigious and famous Film Festival in the world is currently in full swing. The stars continue to climb the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals, to the delight of fans, and on this Tuesday, May 24, watch your eyes!

The Cannes Film Festival continues to add sparkle to the lives of film lovers and celebrities! Monday, May 23, 2022, a shower of stars met for the rise of the stairs of korean film Decision to Leave by director Park Chan-Wook. Among them Naomi Campbell. For his big comeback in Cannesthe famous top of 52 spring has obviously attracted all eyes. Elsa Zylberstein, Charlotte Le Bon, as well as models Sara Sampaio and Daphne Groeneveld were also there, and competed in charm and elegance. And on this May 24, rebelote. The cream of cinema and fashion met on the mythical steps of the Palais des Festivals to to attend the premiere of the film Louis Garrel, The Innocent “a whimsical and enjoyable police comedy ” according to Parisian. The 38-year-old actor and director’s feature film is screened this Tuesday out of competition.

Stars, as if it were raining

Louis Garrel will be one of the most present actors on the Croisette since he is also starring in two other films presented at the Festival The Almond Trees, by Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi, and Flight, by Pietro Marcello. To attend the screening, the stars crowded the red carpet, either solo or as a tender duo. So Norman Reedus from the series walking dead appeared in the company of his resplendent companion Diane Kruger, dressed in a sublime red dress. Isabelle Huppert was with American actress and director Maggie Gyllenhaal. His brother Jake Gyllenhaal also responded. The actor posed radiantly with his sweetheart, French supermodel Jeanne Cadieu in a dress that made you smile. Léa Seydoux, just like Adèle Exarchopoulos did honor to France, divinely elegant. As for the models Cara Delevingne, Georgia Fowler and Bella Hadid, they literally electrified the Croisette as shown in the slideshow that you can discover above…