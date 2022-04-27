Cannes 2022: Vincent Lindon, Rebecca Hall and the filmmakers who make up the Jury – CINEMABLEND

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival has just announced the members that will make up the jury, which will be chaired by Vincent Lindon, a French actor whom we saw in ‘Titane’, the Palme d’Or winner.

The Cannes Film Festival announced who are the members of the Jury of the 75th edition of the film meeting. Through a statement, it was confirmed that the French actor Vincent Lindon, whom we saw last year in Titan Palme d’Or winning film, will preside over this outstanding group of actors, producers, screenwriters and directors.

This year the jury is made up of: Vincent Lindon, Rebecca Hall, Deepika Padukone, Noomi Rapace, Jasmine Trinca, Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier. The first statements of the president of the jury mention the honor that comes with leading this group of experts in one of the most important festivals in the world, especially at a time full of crisis around the world.

Vincent Lindon was recognized as the Best Actor at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival for his work in ‘La loi du marché’.



“It is a great honor and a source of pride to be entrusted to me, in the midst of the tumult of all the events that we are experiencing in the world, the splendid and heavy task of presiding over the Jury of the 75th Cannes International Film Festival. With my Jury, we will strive to take the best possible care of the films of the future, all of which carry the same secret hope of courage, loyalty and freedom, with the mission of moving the greatest number of women and men. speaking to them of their common hurts and joys,” Vincent Lindon said in a statement.

Culture helps the human soul to rise and look forward to tomorrow.

The festival, directed by Pierre Lescure and directed by Thierry Frémaux, announced a few weeks ago the films that make up the Official Selection, including David Cronenberg’s Crime of the Future, Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Broker and Stars at Noon, the most new from Claire Denis.

The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 17 to 28.