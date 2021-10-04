Cannes: Matt Damon, I don’t feel like I’ve arrived but I love cinema – People

Matt Damon or the series “I won an Oscar, I had 4 nominations, dozens of awards, I shot with Scorsese, Soderbergh, Spielberg, Gus Van Sant, Clooney and so on and so forth, but I remain humble”. And it is not false modesty and there is not a veil of irony. This versatile, talented, intelligent, average actor who doesn’t mean mediocre, has a scary Hollywood resume but after almost an hour and a half of Rendez Vous today in Cannes, including laughter, anecdotes and confessions, he seems to have listened to the student of the Californian film school and also with less airs. “I don’t feel like it, this is a job, the more you do it the more you learn,” says Damon, 50, of Boston, three children. He confesses that “I have not lost the passion I had at the beginning, when on the line in which you wanted to indicate the profession I aspired to I wrote ‘I want to be an actor’, it has always been this, always determined. And I like everything about work”. In addition to acting since the beginning of his career he wrote and with the screenplay of Good Will Hunting – Rebel Genius, written with his best friend Ben Affleck and interpreted by them with Robin Williams under the direction of Gus Van Sant, he had success by winning the Oscar. It was 1997. “Ben and I lived together in the same microscopic apartment, we alternated sleeping on the sofa, they were our first unforgettable steps.

When we won the Oscar we ended up on the cover of Variety and with the newspaper in hand we went around to rent a bigger house indicating ‘this is us here’, money, fame, big house and new projects arrived. ” Private Ryan, Mr. Ripley’s Talent, Ocean’s Eleven (just three headlines …). Money is apparently a recurring theme in Matt Damon’s career at least in terms of anecdotes: if the story of him and Ben young handsome talented and penniless for Hollywood are a classic, more unusual is the Avatar case. “I was participating in the post production of the new chapter of The Bourne (Ultimatum, the return of the jackal), I wanted to follow everything well when James Cameron called me who was editing Avatar, ‘do you want to be part of the movie? I could give you 10% of the takings. ‘ I said no – the whole Cannes hall explodes with laughter – now tell me: do you know another actor who has ever been able to turn down so much money? I hope you call me again! “(It’s still the biggest gross of all time, $ 2.8 billion to date, ed).

In Stillwater brought to the Cannes Film Festival out of competition he plays a man from Oklahoma, one who would vote for Trump if he didn’t have a criminal conviction to prevent him: all his efforts are to regain his daughter’s trust and bring her back home, detained as she is in Marseille. accused of killing a university friend. “I put on the screen the worst nightmares I have which is of being an inadequate father.” Last night at the end of the screening between 5 minutes of applause he barely held back tears. “I was excited, it was also the shock of the room, we are no longer used to it but also because after so many years on these public occasions I feel like I am living the life of another, so in the spotlight”, he says. And the popularity, the fans who chase you everywhere, are something that also makes him uncomfortable: “when for Ocean’s Eleven we were in Monaco, I Brad (Pitt), George (Clooney) there were moments of pure madness, Brad was assaulted not could do anything. It is really difficult to keep the compass, to lead a life so deprived of privacy is impossible, I am very lucky in this “. Also fortunate in having maintained the ties of the early years, “a cinematic family” called it where in addition to Ben Affleck there are precisely DiCaprio, Clooney, Pitt. His interpretations are versatile, Matt Damon camouflages himself: “there are fundamental physical transformations, each time studied, deepened and then there is the intimate, having to fish among your emotions and be able to communicate them managing to be more real. and authentic as possible.

Becoming a father allowed me to improve even more, managing to touch the strings of fragility “. Matt Damon is also a producer, he was among the first to apply the inclusion clause,” it is important to be able to break the automatisms, if you are looking for a doctor you do not have to take a blank automatically. Cinema must respect the diversity and complexity of what we live and if possible become an instrument of change. “And directing?” Everyone pushes me to do so, I have come close, as in 2016 for Manchester by the sea that I produced , it was Kenneth Lonergan’s film and it was right “(incidentally the film won two Oscars). (ANSA).

