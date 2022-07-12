can’t recognize people’s faces

American actor Brad Pitt, 58, mentioned in his last interview for GQ magazine his rare condition called prosopagnosia, also known as facial blindness, a disorder that prevents the actor from recognizing people’s faces and is also a neurological condition. . Pitt assured that the disease is already beginning to damage his psychology, since he cannot interact normally with other people.

This anomaly was diagnosed to the actor in 2013. As he commented in his recent interview, it generates the hatred of many people whom he does not recognize and who nobody believes him, since they are unaware of his condition. In the same note he assured that he would like to meet more people who suffer from the same disease, according to what he said. The disorder makes you seem distant, unapproachable, and self-absorbed.

“A lot of people hate me because they think I’m disrespecting them. They think I’m cocky, rude and self-centered. And it gets worse when I tell them to contextualize the moment we met, so they get even more offended,” Brad told GQ magazine. The 58-year-old actor defended himself by saying that even if he wants to, he can’t remember faces.

“There was a year where I just said ‘this year I’m going to face it and ask people where we met,’ but it just got worse. People were even more offended and interpreted my problem as a gesture of vanity or egomania, but it’s a mystery to me, I just can’t remember a face, “added the actor.

Prosopagnosia disorder is the deficiency of recognizing faces of people, friends, relatives and even the face of the person who suffers from it. Also, the person who has this disease contemplates the face of the person, but cannot remember the information if it is familiar or not, so the sick person seems somewhat distracted when looking at the faces of whom he tries to recognize.

