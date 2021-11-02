Capcom, Xbox sales significantly lower than PlayStation and Switch in 2020 – Nerd4.life

Capcom has reported sales retail on Xbox In the 2020 significantly lower than those on the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch platforms, so much to cause concern.

If in fact Resident Evil Village has pushed sales to record results and several other titles have also done very well, in terms of distribution between consoles Microsoft and those Sony And Nintendo there seems to be an abyss.

Specifically, we are talking about the sun 400,000 copies distributed on Xbox in fiscal year 2021, which ended last March, against 3.65 million copies on Nintendo Switch and 2.75 million copies between PS5 and PS4. As mentioned, a huge difference.

The data has caused concern and the inevitable controversy among fans of the various sides, who have begun to wonder if it even makes sense for Capcom to continue supporting Xbox. However, it is good to remember that we are talking about retail copies and not digital.

In this sense it is clear and evident that Xbox Game Pass it is having an influence on the sales of games, in particular those of third parties, and that users are in some way polarizing.

In short, there is the possibility that those who today choose to buy an Xbox do so exclusively for the Game Pass catalog and do not even consider the hypothesis of buying games the old way, especially on the Xbox Series S which does not even have a disc player.