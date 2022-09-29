Capitol Assault Commission Addresses Last Chance to Hold Trump Accountable | International

Washington is in suspense before the return of the most successful series of the season; the television hearings of the bipartisan committee of the United States Congress investigating the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. They will return after a summer break and to broadcast, although it is not yet certain, their last chapter, the ninth. The session was scheduled for this Wednesday, but the hurricane Ian forced to postpone sine die. When the new date finally arrives, the showrunners, seven Democrats and two Republicans who hold the reins of the investigation, will appear in the solemn hall of the Capitol’s Cannon Building to present new evidence and fasten a plot that began to unfold last June at prime time and with a careful staging scene. The objective is to present an anatomical report of that moment of violence before the end of the year.

In previous chapters, the story was told of a fickle and reckless president, Donald Trump, who refused (and still refuses) to accept his electoral defeat in the November 2020 presidential election, which brought his opponent to the White House. , Joe Biden, despite the fact that the evidence left no room for doubt and that many of his collaborators and some relatives, such as his daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, tried unsuccessfully to get him out of his mistake. That this leader summoned his supporters in Washington to a meeting aimed at intimidating Congress and influencing the process of certifying the votes of the electoral college, until then, an always peaceful process. That he had previously exhausted all avenues to achieve his goals: he tried to manipulate the Department of Justice to his advantage and to influence Republican officials in Georgia so that they would not accept a recount that has been successful in 61 of the 62 lawsuits that have brought him have been questioned throughout the country (in which no, the review did not alter the result). That on January 6 he tried to lead the mob, which he knew was armed. And that when the secret services did not let him do so, he sat with his arms crossed while he watched on television, from the dining room next to the Oval Office, how the insurgents stormed the seat of American democracy, shouting “let’s hang Mike Pence”, his vice president.

Until now, the design of the committee’s sessions has been thematic, to gradually paint a general picture of those ominous months. What angle remains to be played at the next hearing? Unlike previous occasions, they have not wanted to reveal it. “I think it will be potentially broader [en su enfoque] than the other audiences. But at the same time it will be… very thematic. It will focus on a key element of Donald Trump’s plot to nullify the election. And the public will certainly see things never seen before,” one of the commission members, Democrat Adam Schiff (Massachusetts), said last Sunday in an interview with the CNN program State of the Union.

The committee will dissolve at the end of the year. It is expected that the elections next November, in which all the seats in the House of Representatives and a third of those in the Senate are at stake, will result in a congress controlled by the Republican Party, and it is expected that Kevin McCarthy, who is emerging as its president to replace Nancy Pelosi, bury an investigation in which, when the committee was formed, his own refused to participate (the two who did agree, Adam Kinzinger, representative for Illinois, and Liz Cheney , for Wyoming, are both one foot out of the game).

Before that, the committee will issue its final report, which will arrive after the appointment at the polls, although, according to committee sources consulted by this newspaper, it is possible that they will try to serve an appetizer before November. The main problem they face, as one of their most active members, Democrat Jamie Raskin from Maryland, has recognized, is the enormous amount of evidence they have at their disposal after more than a year of work and more than 1,000 interviews.

Those interrogations continue. Late last week, they got him to agree to declare Virginia ginni Thomas, conservative activist and wife of perhaps the most extreme Supreme Court justice, Clarence Thomas. Ginni is one of the most sinister characters in Washington vaudeville.

The committee is seeking information about his role in the months leading up to January 6. At the moment, it is proven that he sent text messages to Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, between November 2020 and January 2021, pressuring him to take action to prevent Biden’s victory. After Congress certified the current president’s victory, he criticized Pence in a communication with Meadows for refusing to interrupt the counting of the votes on January 6. “We are living through what looks like the end of America,” he said. They are also interested in his relationship with attorney John Eastman, another prominent Trump aide, who lobbied the vice president to prevent the boss from being ousted from the White House. “The committee is aware that Eastman tried to put together alternative lists of voters to stop the recount on January 6,” Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi, and Cheney, chairman and vice chairman of the committee, told Virginia Thomas in a letter.

Meanwhile, the US media airs details of the mountain of evidence handled by congressmen. The latest: there is evidence that on the current day a nine-second call with unknown content left a White House phone to an insurrectionist, a 26-year-old guy named Anton Lunyk, who came to Washington from New York, and A recording made by a Danish documentary filmmaker was released this Monday in which Roger Stone, one of Trump’s most radical loyal squires, is seen saying shortly before the 2020 elections: “Fuck the vote, let’s go directly to violence.”

And as in any self-respecting series, in this one there is also a secondary stealth. This is Denver Riggleman, a seasoned military intelligence officer and former Republican congressman who has been working with the committee and spoke on Sunday with the long-running CBS show 60 minutes to uncover the interiorities of the investigation, which has been reflected in a book published this Tuesday, The Breach (the assault). And no, its nine members did not like the spoilers (or gut).

