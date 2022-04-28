Capri, a family blocked for two months in Kenya due to the pandemic: it will be compensated

Air travel canceled due to alleged covid emergency: Caprese family, blocked for two months in Kenyainitiates litigation against the Kenya Airwaus and is compensated. Non-fulfillment of the contract and lack of assistance reported. It was ordered by the justice of the peace of Capri Raffaele Griffo, which, with sentence no. 15/2022, has ascertained and recognized the contractual and extra-contractual liability of the company Kenya Airways for having infringed the obligations arising from the air transport contract and those deriving from the EU regulation 261/2004 and from the Montreal convention of 1999, on the occasion of the arbitrary , and not justified, cancellation of the return flight and sentenced the company to pay compensation for the damage in 5,000.00 euros in favor of the island family, defended by the lawyer Teodorico Boniello, head of the local office of the national consumer union.

The family had turned to the consumer association, out of court, to obtain at least the reimbursement of canceled and unused travel tickets. Kenya Airways denied any responsibility and did not want, in any way, despite the numerous complaints, including requests for assistance, to recognize any reimbursement, hence the family had been forced to contact the magistrate for the recognition of the entitlements, as well as for compensation for the damage suffered. Specifically, the Caprese family, made up of parents and two minors, aged five years and nineteen months, had gone to Kenya, with a return flight from Rome to Mombasa, for a trip of relaxation and pleasure in February 2020, even before the coronavirus epidemiological emergency broke out. After a few weeks, some disqualifying measures for mobility on the territory began to be prepared by the Italian government and the African airline began, without any prior communication, to cancel every day flights to the Italian territory, indiscriminately and without any provision that would justify it.

This situation was in no way communicated to the passengers, unaware that they were in fact prevented from returning home. Subsequently, however, the restrictions on mobility to Italy were also ordered by the Kenyan government, but not to other European countries, where air connections were regular. At this juncture, the Kenyan national airline was totally disinterested in the fate of the passengers, holders of a regular transport contract, as ascertained by the magistrate. The justice of the peace therefore recognized the compensation, since, if the company had previously communicated the cancellations that it was arbitrarily carrying out, in all likelihood consumers would have been able to board early. The same, in the case, was obliged to reproject passengers also on other routes not operated by it, in order to reach the place of destination and not to be physically blocked at a distance of thousands and thousands of kilometers from home. And therefore the travelers could well repatriate, while on the contrary they were subjected to a real odyssey, which lasted two months in an abandoned resort with inconveniences and problems also highlighted in the media: the consequences complained also integrate the non-pecuniary damage because they are not part, writes the judge, “in the normal daily adversities that an individual encounters in the course of his social life”. “We have assisted and defended in these years of great difficulty, – comments the lawyer Teodorico Boniello delegate for the island of Capri of the national consumer union – the many Capri travelers, who in one way or another have been denied rights sanctioned by community and international legislation, as well as by the civil and navigation code.

This last sentence is added to other recent rulings by the justice of the peace of Capri, both for cash refunds of travel tickets, not paid by airlines or only in the form of vouchers, and for delays, cancellations, denied boarding due to overbooking, loss of connection and loss of baggage ».