Captain Marvel and Shang-Chi would be two of the main superheroes

Captain Marvel Y Shang Chi would be two of the most important superheroes in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, as can be evidenced by the director chosen for the film. days ago it was revealed that Destin Daniel Cretton will be in charge of the blockbuster that opens on May 2, 2025 as part of phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Destin Daniel Cretton already has experience with Marvel Studios, in fact he is the director of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. The choice was probably no fluke, and the announcement of her likely means that the character played by Simu Liu will have an important and prominent presence in the film.

Also, Destin Daniel Cretton often features Brie Larson in his movies. The actress has had leading roles in both The Glass Castle (2017) as in Just Mercy (2019). He also appears in the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, marking his third appearance in a Cretton-headlined production. It would not be strange for the director to give a leading role to the character of Captain Marvel for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Captain Marvel and Shang-Chi are expected to join superheroes like Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Spider-Man, the or next Black Panther, Kamal Khan, Captain America, and possibly the Hulk, She-Hulk, and Daredevil.

The post-credits scene of Shang Chi is the preamble to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty?

The post-credits scene Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings could serve as a preamble to a part of the team, or the start of the new group of Avengers in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. We can see Captain Marvel along with Bruce Banner and Wong summoning the main character to try to analyze the powers of the ten rings and their use as a weapon.

Back in 2019, Kevin Feige explained that Captain Marvel would become one of the biggest and most powerful characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After the premiere of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, the character of Simu Liu aims to have much more importance within the franchise, so, with or without Destin Daniel Cretton, it was inevitable that both would be relevant to the face. a Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Of course, Destin Daniel Cretton will not repeat for Avengers: Secret Wars. In fact, a director for the film has yet to be announced. For a time it was rumored that they would be The Russo Brothers, but Kevin Feige has denied it.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty It opens on May 2, 2025 in theaters around the world.



