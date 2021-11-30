Car of the Year 2022, 7 finalists revealed

Like today, one of the best news for the auto industry arrives: the awarding of the Car of the Year award, one of the most important and coveted by car manufacturers. The new Car of the Year will also be chosen in 2022; there is a negative aspect that we must reveal: unfortunately, for the third consecutive time, the Geneva Motor Show, the theater of the award ceremony for some time, will not take place.

The fault lies with the continuous restrictions linked to Covid, and therefore once again the event will not be able to frame the proclamation of the best car for 2022. We cannot do anything about it, except hope that for 2023 things can really improve. For the moment, we had seen a couple of weeks ago the list of 39 models that entered the race. Among them was also an extreme supercar, the Maserati MC20, exceptional car, which is equipped with the V6 Nettuno, a brand new and ultra-powerful engine, symbol of the rebirth of the House of the Trident.

Today they have been made official the seven finalists of the 2022 Car of the Year award, and the Maserati is gone. The prestigious European competition aims to reward the best model, each year the jury is made up of some of the most experienced specialized journalists in the automotive sector in Europe. Of all the cars competing, seven have been selected, which will compete for the title of Car of the Year:

We cannot fail to notice immediately that there are among the seven finalists 6 electric models, two of the Volkswagen Group and two of the Hyundai Group. Among them there is also the Peugeot 308, the French one currently listed both with a traditional combustion engine and in the electrified variant; the 100% electric model will also arrive soon. And so, also on this occasion, it is demonstrated how much the auto sector is looking ahead, focusing on zero-emission vehicles. In the competition that aims to achieve one of the most coveted prizes of the year, the importance of the electrical transition in the automotive sector is highlighted.

The final vote to which all 7 finalists will be subjected will take place in the second part of February 2022, the European winning car of the Car of the Year will be announced online Monday 28 February (last year the award was won by Toyota Yaris).