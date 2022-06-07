Cara Delevigne shows strange stalker attitudes at the BMAs

Although he has made some contributions to the world of music, it is a fact that Cara Delevingne She has not been able to stand out in this world as she has done in modeling, however, despite this, somehow she ended up becoming one of the guests of the last installment of the BMA.

It turns out that Cara went along with Megan Thee Stallion Well, the rapper was one of the great stars of the night, the point is that she could be applauded and praised, the images of the interaction between them have given much to talk about, this is because in most of them, Cara was seen acting strangely around Megan.

Broadly speaking, the night began with a red carpet, where Cara was seen making strange faces, and popping up behind megan like she’s a stalkerSimilarly, at one point on the red carpet, Delevigne like a little girl jumped up to play with the tail of Megan’s dress.

Later in the evening when the singer was named the winner of the female Trap artist category, The also actress for some reason was observed invading Megan’s personal space by sticking her tongue out near her face and once again fiddling with the train of her dress as she got up to receive her award.







Photo where Cara Delevigne was allegedly removed. Photo: Instagram @theestallion

Not long after this a video showed Megan and the singer Doja Cat chatting quietly in their seats while Cara poked her head between them, that is to say, a whole series of attitudes that although from a distance did not seem harmful, for those who observe them through the screen they were unexpected and uncomfortable.

Although Cara and Megan have crossed paths before and Cara even referred to Megan about her friend when she presented her with an award in 2020, until before last weekend, the two women were not known to be very close and much least the best friends in the world, so the situation caught the attention and began to be commented on as something very bizarre.

In detail it is that although the matter seemed to have only puzzled the fans, now many are assuring that Megan could have felt annoyed at the strange behavior of her companion, and that is when she and Doja were talking and they looked quite unperturbed by the interruption of Cara fans have discovered something new.

It seems that the celebrities were not comfortable with the model juggling each other, after the show ended Megan went to her Instagram account to celebrate her victory and publish some photos of the magical night, however, although at the beginning she did not there seemed to be nothing strange.

In her carousel of images, if the captures are analyzed, some followers could not help but notice that in one of the images in which she and Doja appeared posing together from their seats, Cara who was sitting between them had been completely removed from the photo.

Although Megan clearly did not do the editing herself, removing someone without being appreciated requires a great deal of photoshop skills. People quickly began to speculate that the post was a nod to Cara’s strange behavior, so before long people were calling her a stalker.