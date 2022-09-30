Cara Delevingne looks totally renewed in Paris, has she recovered? – The Mexican

The model, who has been a source of concern to her fans for her strange behavior, appeared in Paris

After the bad drink she experienced at the airport, Cara Delevingne appears totally renewed for her triumphant return to the red carpet. The model has taken the worry out of her fans after reappearing splendidly at Paris Fashion Week.

With a low-cut black shirt and high boots above the knee, Cara put aside the rumors of crisis in her life to show herself publicly for the first time.

The Only Murders in the Building actress wore clothes from Cara Loves Karl, her new collection with Karl Lagerfeld. Thus, she wore a shirt-style blazer dress, exposing her chest and highlighting her lips with a bright red.

The Suicide Squad star seemed refreshed after her altercation at the Van Nuys airport, where she was practically kicked off her flight.

Cara comes from raising alarms in her fans and close friends after she was caught with erratic behavior before boarding a flight. The model was to travel on Jay-Z’s private plane, though plans were canceled after she was photographed in a meltdown.

Cara arrived at the airport barefoot, with bags under her eyes and her hair very disheveled. The model was talking on the phone in the leaked images, wearing a Britney Spears shirt and arriving two hours late for her flight.

While trying to talk on her cell phone, she dropped it several times and seemed frustrated with the call. Days later, her friend Margot Robbie came to her house to visit her, and she left the house crying.

A planned intervention

Rumors of Cara’s health spread quickly to the ears of the public and those close to her. So much so that the model’s close environment planned to perform an intervention on the artist, due to her concern for her physical and mental health.

Sources cited by TMZ say that the star’s friends are worried about her. They speculate that Cara is struggling with a combination of mental health and substance abuse issues.

According to the outlet, Margot and other friends hope Cara will immediately enter a mental health therapy and substance abuse treatment program.

