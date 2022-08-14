Cara Delevingne says it was fun to kiss Selena Gomez in the series Only murders in the building

DIt’s been several years, Selena Gomez Y Cara Delevingne They cultivate an excellent friendship and from there, perhaps, the hypothesis follows that it was not difficult for them to record a kissing scene, as can be seen in an episode of the second season of “Only Murders in the Building”.

pleasant experience

As part of the plot, both actresses assume the role of a modern couple and this leads to the emergence of some hot scenes between them, which has captured the attention of the public that is aware of the story.

About, Cara Delevingne responded to questions about the experience that allowed her to interact with one of her friends on camera.

“It was just fun. When you know someone that well, it’s comfortable and you kind of have fun with it. Wouldn’t someone in the world want to kiss Selena?” he pointed out.

The 29-year-old actress also appreciated the fact of being able to spend a few days with Selena, because, although they maintain a friendship due to work commitments of both, they practically cannot see each other often.

“We never get to see each other that much because we’re so busy. So to be able to spend so much time with her, and also to be able to work alongside her is nice. She’s an amazing person, she’s brilliant, one of my favorite actresses I’ve ever worked with.” I underlined.

queer woman

On the other hand, Delevingne, who has been outspoken about being a queer woman, said she was grateful for being cast in a role that befits her nature.

“Being able to play a queer role meant a lot to me, and [Selena] I knew it. Representing that was really exciting,” he said.

It should be noted that among the romances that the British actress has had, the names of Jake Bugg, Michelle Rodríguez, Jack O’Connell, St. Vincent, Ashley Benson and Jaden Smith stand out. However, they have all turned out to be fleeting relationships.