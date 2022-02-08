Cardano al Campo, great satisfaction for the “1st Challenge Tre Torri” – Informazioneonline.it

First experiment of mini-indoor with the new rules related to Covid for Tre Torri Archers of Cardano al Campowho organized a narrow-ranks competition at the new structure in via della Prava in Turbigo. Few athletes in the shooting line, but many satisfactions, all in complete safety.

Mini-indoors have been a consolidated reality for years in the world of archery, because they represent an alternative way of organizing competitions within the spaces normally used for training. By doing so, the clubs can optimize the normal costs of organizing a competition (which generally include the rental of external structures, such as sports halls and facilities) and offer the possibility for athletes to face the competition in a more ” neutral and familiar “.

The “1st Challenge Tre Torri”Confirmed all expectations, demonstrating that the facility in via della Prava, opened just over a year ago for training, is an excellent alternative in this sense as well. The results were also good, facilitated by the characteristics of the new gym, characterized by good lighting, a constant and pleasant temperature and a lack of sources of disturbance.

Given the success of the “1 ° Challenge Tre Torri”, whose scores will also be valid for the qualifications for the Italian Championships in Rimini (24-27 February)the Cardanese club will soon repeat the experience, organizing a mini-indoor dedicated only to young people, scheduled for February 19-20again in via della Prava, in view of the three dates already scheduled for autumn (October-December 2022).

Individual successes for the hosts of the Three Towers Archers in the Olympic arc (senior female) with Anna Vittoria Colombomale master with Mauro Tonellimale pupils with Nicolò Fusettipupils with Marta Coriniguys with Julian Kungnagirls with Erika Baron; female senior compound bow with Anna Puricelli; bare bow (male master) with Salvatore Marrarofemale master with Isabella Salmoirago and guys with Luca Milanthe. The teams of male and female masters Olympic bow triumph, male senior compound bow, female and male master, female master barebow.