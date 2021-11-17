News

Cardano Down 12% By Investing.com

Cardano decreases by 12%

Investing.com – The digital currency was trading at $ 1.8140 by 11:13 am (10:13 am GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 11.97% on a daily basis. This is the largest percentage loss since November 16th.

The collapse reduces the Cardano’s market cap to $ 61.8669B, corresponding to 2.40% of the total for all cryptocurrencies. At its highest, the Cardano’s market cap had come in at $ 94,8001B.

Cardano was trading in a range of $ 1.8071 to $ 2.0180 for the previous 24 hours.

Over the past seven days, the Cardano remained down in value, with a slight loss of 18.14%. The trading volume over the last 24 hours of Cardano was at the time of writing at $ 2.2475B, corresponding to 1.74% of the volume of all cryptocurrencies. Trading has been trading in a range of $ 1.8071 to $ 2.3263 over the past seven days.

At the current price, the Cardano is still down 41.46% from its all-time high of $ 3.10 set on September 2.

Elsewhere in the cryptocurrency market

trading at $ 58,690.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 10.30% on a daily basis.

Listed at $ 4,115.85 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 11.87%.

The market capitalization of the Bitcoin digital currency was $ 1,123.7094B, corresponding to 43.63% of the total cryptocurrency, while the market total of the Ethereum cryptocurrency was $ 493.3014B, corresponding to 19.15% of the value of all digital currencies. .

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

