Cardano Down 12% By Investing.com



Cardano decreases by 12%



Investing.com – The digital currency was trading at $ 1.8140 by 11:13 am (10:13 am GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 11.97% on a daily basis. This is the largest percentage loss since November 16th.

The collapse reduces the Cardano’s market cap to $ 61.8669B, corresponding to 2.40% of the total for all cryptocurrencies. At its highest, the Cardano’s market cap had come in at $ 94,8001B.

Cardano was trading in a range of $ 1.8071 to $ 2.0180 for the previous 24 hours.

Over the past seven days, the Cardano remained down in value, with a slight loss of 18.14%. The trading volume over the last 24 hours of Cardano was at the time of writing at $ 2.2475B, corresponding to 1.74% of the volume of all cryptocurrencies. Trading has been trading in a range of $ 1.8071 to $ 2.3263 over the past seven days.

At the current price, the Cardano is still down 41.46% from its all-time high of $ 3.10 set on September 2.

Elsewhere in the cryptocurrency market

trading at $ 58,690.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 10.30% on a daily basis.

Listed at $ 4,115.85 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 11.87%.

The market capitalization of the Bitcoin digital currency was $ 1,123.7094B, corresponding to 43.63% of the total cryptocurrency, while the market total of the Ethereum cryptocurrency was $ 493.3014B, corresponding to 19.15% of the value of all digital currencies. .