Cardano, new highs for cryptocurrency: the reasons for success

Investors’ interest in cryptocurrencies and in the Cardano particularly. After hitting lows in late June, Bitcoin and Ethereum have recorded a series of higher highs over the past six weeks returning to the levels seen in May.

But in the crypto-universe a new entry is making its way, Cardano, the largest cryptocurrency to have reached a new all-time high, placing itself in third place among digital currencies, behind his majesty Bitcoin and his alter ego, Ethereum.

Cardano: what it is the third largest cryptocurrency



Cardano is one public blockchain platform, open-source, decentralized, with consensus through proof of stake. In 2015, Ethereum cofounder Charles Hoskinson created Cardano, with the aim of facilitating peer-to-peer transactions with his in-house cryptocurrency, ADA.

Cardano’s native coin, ADA, has made rapid strides and has become the third largest digital currency by market capitalization and has risen more than 1000% since the beginning of this year.

Cardano was born as the third generation blockchain network. In comparison, Bitcoin and Ethereum are considered to belong to the first and second generation of the blockchain technology. Cardano aims to compete with Ethereum by being a more secure, scalable and efficient network. Its network works on the “proof of stake” as opposed to the “proof of work” of Ethereum. When a miner tries to validate a Cardano transaction, he must show the coins he owns as proof of participation.

Many investors are bullish on Cardano as it is energy efficient.

Value at an all-time high

Already at the end of August, Cardano’s Ada token had jumped by more than 20% in the last 24 hours and was traveling at $ 2.50 (CoinDesk data), above the previous all-time high of $ 2.46 on May 16. Triggering Cardano last month was the anticipation of an upcoming software update that could help the token compete with Ethereum.

Now its ADA blockchain has seen the price of its native token hit the all-important $ 3 level. The success of the launch of smart contracts on the Cardano blockchain testnet gave a hand to the quotations. The testnet is a version of the blockchain network that is used to test and experiment with new features before being implemented on the mainnet, which is the actual network.

After the smart contract functionality is successfully implemented on Cardano, the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain will be on par with platforms such as Ethereum that already support the creation and use of decentralized applications (dApps).

But the massive inflow of funds from institutional investors also helped push this cryptocurrency up. In fact, in the last week the weekly inflows towards investment products linked to Cardano exceeded the record figure of 10 million dollars thus showing its growing success.

Cardano and Afghanistan: what the founder said

The co-creator of Ethereum and founder of Cardano Charles Hoskinson recently he stated that Cardano is a “strong advocate of quality human rights”, and that he would not build identity solutions in countries that boast “an onerous record of very significant institutional violations”. Now, speaking to CNBC, he said that the role of cryptocurrencies in Afghanistan will be greater following the withdrawal of the United States.