Cardano pays tribute to Danilo Dal Zotto, the paratrooper from the town who died at Meloria in 1971





Cardano al Campo, fifty years after the facts, pays homage to the paratrooper Danilo Dal Zotto with a plaque, twenty-year-old Cardanese who was among the victims of the “Tragedy of Meloria” of November 9, 1971.

“On November 13 we will unveil a license plate placed in piazza Carù »explains the mayor Maurizio Colombo.

The 1971 tragedy takes its name from the rocks of Meloria, off the coast of Pisa. Until then linked to a decisive medieval naval battle, the name of Meloria became synonymous with a great tragedy for the Italian paratroopers of the Folgore: an English C-130 engaged in the NATO Stream exercise and headed for Sardinia sank off the coast of Livorno, a few minutes after departure from Pisa airport.

Among the fallen in the Tyrrhenian Sea (many of the conscripts) there were also three boys residing in the Varese area: Paolo Donnarumma from Cassano Magnago, Arturo Deiana from Saronno and finally precisely Danilo Dal Zotto by Cardano.

The administration of Maurizio Colombo thus wanted to pay homage to his fellow citizen, also responding to an appeal that was released six months ago by Pietro Aldo Lamberto of Cassano Magnago, which had already started a personal campaign with the mayors in 2018 to obtain a dedication for the fallen of Meloria, as in the case of the various streets, squares and monuments that around Italy commemorate the names of young paratroopers.

Cardano will not have a route but he has chosen to put a public sign anyway, a plaque for the paratrooper that will be placed on the arch at the entrance to Piazza Giovanni Carù, on the edge of the historic center, a public space created where the state road to Malpensa passed until 1990, then transferred to the tunnel with the transformation of the route into a freeway.

Danilo Dal Zotto, from Cardano, had just turned twenty a few months ago (he was born on July 27, 1951). «I was able – explains the mayor Colombo – to speak with the two sisters and also with a work colleague ». Dal Zotto was in fact a worker at Omniastampi, a company in the Malpensa area.

Loading... Advertisements

The dedication to the victims of Meloria is part of the war memorial erected in Livorno

The memory of the fallen in Cardano al Campo

The plaque in memory of the paratrooper Dal Zotto will also follow almost symbolically the celebrations of November 4th, feast of national unity and the Armed Forces. «We will celebrate it on November 1st, with a flag raising and a procession that from the town hall, through via al Parco, will lead to the old cemetery »says the mayor Colombo. At the cemetery there will then be the official interventions, also in the presence of the CCRR boys, with the appeal of all the Cardanesi fallen of 15-18 and of the Second World War.

The celebrations of November 4th and the Unknown Soldier To the day of celebration then, on 7 November, the plaque to the Unknown Soldier will be laid, which will be added “in front of the war memorial in front of the former Pascoli schools”, with an initiative similar to that adopted by many Italian municipalities on the centenary of the entombment of the unnamed soldier at the Altare della Patria in Rome (chosen from eleven unknown whose regiment was not even known: his unknown companions rest in the cemetery of Aquileia, in Friuli).

Cassano also wants to remember Paolo Donnarumma, who fell at Meloria

The fellow soldiers of the Folgore paratroopers had also asked Cassano Magnago to remember the fellow citizen who died at Meloria, Paolo Donnarumma. Where are we at? “Next week we will bring in a resolution with a series of dedications that are under consideration” says the mayor Nicola Poliseno.

«The first dedication will be that to the Unknown Soldier, in the recently restored square of the war memorial in via San Giulio» continues Poliseno. “There are also other names for which it is necessary to evaluate the best solution”. One of the possible choices for remembering Donnarumma would be a tribute to the shrine at the cemetery, which already brings together the memory of many – and very different – who died for Italy.

A ceremony at the Cassano shrine



