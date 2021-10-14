Cardano: SpaceBudz NFT sold for $ 1 million

There first sale of $ 1 million NFT took place on the blockchain of Cardano through smart contract: SpaceBud # 9936 was purchased for 510,000 ADA on the platform Spacebudz.

SpaceBudz: the first collection of 10 thousand NFTs on Cardano

These 10 thousand astronauts were among the first NFTs created on the Cardano blockchain after the activation of thehard fork Mary, which added the functionality of native tokens. It is worth noting that, unlike tokens on Ethereum, creating NFTs on Cardano does not need a smart contract, making the process less expensive and cumbersome.

The SpaceBudz project was founded by Alexander, operator of Berry Pool and creator of Nami Wallet, e Zieg, an NFT enthusiast who got his first CryptoPunk in 2017!

There growth of the NFT ecosystem on Cardano It is surprising. These SpaceBudz, for example, were sold for an average price of 50 ADA in March 2021, and now they are selling at incredible prices, with the current minimum price of over 5000 ADA.

Another one astronomical sale was that of SpaceBud # 3506, which yielded a menol.eth 400,000 ADA, equivalent to $ 852,000 at the time of the transaction:

I minted this bull SpaceBud for 50 ADA a few months back. Today I sold it for $ 852k. Huge thanks and props to the buyer @BlackAppleArt . This is just the beginning for SpaceBudz. #CNFTs https://t.co/GxZn98KMRe – menol.eth (@ ape9609) October 12, 2021

Other NFT collections on Cardano

SpaceBudz are just the tip of the iceberg. On Cryptonomist we have written by CardanoKidz, also among the first NFTs on the Cardano blockchain.

Many other collections followed, including CryptoKnitties and Clay Nation:

Both of these collections have something special about them. THE CryptoKnitties, for example, they are coming to life in a game:

While the NFTs of Clay Nation they have the uniqueness of having their own +/- 100 clay traits hand made and then assembled by an algorithm that creates unique characters. Zooming in on them, it is even possible to see the footprints of the creator.

THE CryptoKnitties and Clay Nation minimum prices on CNFT.io at the time of writing they are respectively 70 ADA And 1750 ADA.

AI-generated NFT art

We often talk about AI and robots that replace our mundane and repetitive jobs. But what about art? Can artificial intelligence be creative?

Here are a few NFTs that were generated by AI. Of course, there is still an element of humanity in them since creators have some degree of influence in the choice of some parameters, but the most of the work is done by algorithms.

The projects are called EntheosAI And Check it out:

THE minimum prices of EntheosAI and Deep Vision on CNFT.io at the time of writing they are respectively 15 ADA And 30 ADA.