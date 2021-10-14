News

Cardano: SpaceBudz NFT sold for $ 1 million

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

There first sale of $ 1 million NFT took place on the blockchain of Cardano through smart contract: SpaceBud # 9936 was purchased for 510,000 ADA on the platform Spacebudz.

SpaceBudz: the first collection of 10 thousand NFTs on Cardano

These 10 thousand astronauts were among the first NFTs created on the Cardano blockchain after the activation of thehard fork Mary, which added the functionality of native tokens. It is worth noting that, unlike tokens on Ethereum, creating NFTs on Cardano does not need a smart contract, making the process less expensive and cumbersome.

The SpaceBudz project was founded by Alexander, operator of Berry Pool and creator of Nami Wallet, e Zieg, an NFT enthusiast who got his first CryptoPunk in 2017!

Cardano
SpaceBudz # 4237 and # 5152 are NFTs on the Cardano blockchain

There growth of the NFT ecosystem on Cardano It is surprising. These SpaceBudz, for example, were sold for an average price of 50 ADA in March 2021, and now they are selling at incredible prices, with the current minimum price of over 5000 ADA.

Another one astronomical sale was that of SpaceBud # 3506, which yielded a menol.eth 400,000 ADA, equivalent to $ 852,000 at the time of the transaction:

Other NFT collections on Cardano

SpaceBudz are just the tip of the iceberg. On Cryptonomist we have written by CardanoKidz, also among the first NFTs on the Cardano blockchain.

Many other collections followed, including CryptoKnitties and Clay Nation:

Cardano
CryptoKnitties # 02238 and Clay Nation # 5856 are NFTs on Cardano

Both of these collections have something special about them. THE CryptoKnitties, for example, they are coming to life in a game:

While the NFTs of Clay Nation they have the uniqueness of having their own +/- 100 clay traits hand made and then assembled by an algorithm that creates unique characters. Zooming in on them, it is even possible to see the footprints of the creator.

THE CryptoKnitties and Clay Nation minimum prices on CNFT.io at the time of writing they are respectively 70 ADA And 1750 ADA.

AI-generated NFT art

We often talk about AI and robots that replace our mundane and repetitive jobs. But what about art? Can artificial intelligence be creative?

Here are a few NFTs that were generated by AI. Of course, there is still an element of humanity in them since creators have some degree of influence in the choice of some parameters, but the most of the work is done by algorithms.

The projects are called EntheosAI And Check it out:

Cardano
Entheos 240743 and Deep Vision # 02402 are AI-generated NFT art

THE minimum prices of EntheosAI and Deep Vision on CNFT.io at the time of writing they are respectively 15 ADA And 30 ADA.



Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
709
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
573
News

Cinema, all films out in October
555
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
480
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
424
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
373
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
335
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
331
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
297
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top