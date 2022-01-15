Cardano SPO: Block Producer Austria [ERE]

This week’s guest in the Cardano SPO section is one stake pool run by 3 friends from Austria who also have a YouTube channel: Block Producer Austria [ERE].

This initiative is a point of reference for everything Cardano-related and every week or two we will invite one Stake Pool Operator (SPO) to answer some questions and give us an update directly from within the Cardano community.

Considering that many of our readers are new to the crypto space, we will have a mix of simple and technical questions.

Cardano SPO, interview with Block Producer Austria [ERE]

Hi, thanks for your time. Tell us something about your team, where are you based and what are your backgrounds?

Thank you for your initiative aimed at giving space to SPO. Block Producer is made up of three friends with an IT and financial background. We are located in Vienna, the beautiful capital of Austria.

Each of us has our strengths in the team and that’s what makes us special. Two of us are continuously working on the infrastructure and one is responsible for social media and content. YouTube is an important part of course, and this takes a long time. We are present as operators of the pool for any need of the delegators and we support them whenever possible. We also have joined some projects such as ISPO in order to obtain added value for delegating parties.

What convinced you about Cardano and why did you become a Stake Pool Operator (SPO)?

It all started with the TED talk of Charles Hoskinson on development of the blockchain and how it is emerging in the world. This inspired us. The unbanked banking. Also, it was important to us that Cardano put a lot of emphasis on academic research and testing of the material before it is implemented. Because this is where it is often shown whether it works or not.

Therefore, we have begun to discuss internally how we can support this development. That is why we have decided to operate as an SPO. On the one hand, to provide the infrastructure for decentralization, but also for provide added value to the community through our YouTube channel.

What excites you most about Cardano in 2022, what developments are you eagerly awaiting?

In 2022, the community will be in the spotlight. On the one hand, i new projects (RealFi, DEX, Converter) will arrive on the blockchain. On the other hand, we will also see the governance with the passage of the Relay from the IOG to the community, an important step forit was Voltaire.

But the most exciting thing for 2022 will of course be Hydra. We will see how the speed and processing will increase. We are convinced that many projects will run on Cardano. Just look at the pipeline. SundaeSwap will be up and running soon. Coti is working intensively on DJED. It will be an exciting year on the blockchain and the year in which the community will show what is developing and what is possible with Cardano.

In addition to managing the stake pool, you also have a YouTube channel. Tell us more, what kind of content do you create?

Yes, this is a very exciting topic. When we started with the pool, we encountered a lot of questions in our circles. Most were very simple things. What is that? Where can I buy it? What is a wallet? How does the blockchain work? So we decided to also create a YouTube channel where we can:

offer information for all newcomers. Instructions for exchanges, wallets, etc. Everything everyone needs to get started in the world of cryptocurrencies. Cardano is very important to us. And here we would also like share our views with the community. What is happening on the blockchain? Where are we with the roadmap? What is the most important news of the last few days and how does the price of ADA develop?

So the channel has a lot to offer and there is something for everyone. For both beginners and advanced investors.

Do you have anything else to add? Where can people find you?

Block Producer can be reached via social media such as Twitter, Facebook or Reddit. We are also writing a chapter in the Cardano forum.

Also, also via YouTube, Telegram or email. If you want more information on how to reach us, visit our homepage. Here you can find all our channels and the possibilities to contact us.

