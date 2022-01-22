Cardano SPO: FIKA Pool [FIKA]

This week’s guest in the Cardano SPO section is one stake pool powered by hydroelectricity with the mission of attracting Chinese investors to Cardano: FIKA Pool [FIKA].

This initiative is a point of reference for everything Cardano-related and every week or two we will invite one Stake Pool Operator (SPO) to answer some questions and give us an update directly from within the Cardano community.

Considering that many of our readers are new to the crypto space, we will have a mix of simple and technical questions.

Cardano SPO, interview with FIKA Pool [FIKA]

Hi, I’m happy to have you here. Tell us something about yourself, where you are and what is your background?

Hi, I’m known in the Cardano community as Bullish Dumpling.

I’m a Chinese woman living in the UK. In the past I have lived in Germany, USA and Sweden. My background is in marketing. I’m terrible at small talk, so move on to the next questions haha!

You are very active on Twitter Spaces sharing news and interviewing key members of the Cardano community. What have been the highlights of the last few months?

All registrations are posted on my channel Youtube for anyone who wants to listen to them.

The CEO of the Cardano Foundation . It was his first ever Twitter Space, so it was an honor. Frederik gave information on what the Cardano Foundation has done and what their future plans are . The listeners loved it and we concluded with a quote from the Lord of the Rings, it was epic.

Maladex CEO . Jarek is bright, intelligent, loves Cardano, and is an outspoken person. He joined us for talk to us about Maladex and we loved his wisdom.

Catalyst chat . We had Kriss, Danny from IOG and Jeremy from the Cardano Foundation, and many other people from the Catalyst Circle. The discussion concerned the decentralization and how we could improve Catalyst , many great ideas were shared.

HOSKY and BigPey . They came together to discuss the topic of multipool operators, it was a hot topic. I have to say that both presented strong and valid points, definitely worth listening to.

Cardano RealFi projects . More and more projects join the Dumpling Space. I recently talked to some RealFi projects like Profila, IMAX, Empowa , all of which are doing great things in the real world.

Co-hosting with Charles . Well, for a few minutes, until I was interrupted by Twitter… The most painful part was that he called me “Bullish” instead of “Dumpling”, and since I was interrupted I couldn’t yell at him! Oh well, there’s always next time 🙂

You are very busy building a Chinese Cardano community, how is it going?

Challenging and rewarding. There is confusion in the Chinese community: Cardano has little interest in growing the Chinese community? I want to take care of this, I want to put them in touch. No local community should be overlooked, especially as Cardano is a global mission.

There are many people who support me both in the Chinese community and on the international scene. It is for them that I continue to do this. The Chinese community is very eager to learn more, but Cardano’s resources in their native language are very limited. So I try my best to educate.

At the moment the priority is community development, really trying to build a solid foundation of people who stay and educate each other.

When I say Chinese community, I mean that it’s about people who speak Chinese, not just Chinese. A lot of people from Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore are in this community, and many have contacted me to express their appreciation for me and Cardano, they are fantastic people.

Tell us more about other projects you are involved in such as Yifu Pedersen and the Catalyst proposal “The Great Filter”

Then, Yifu Pedersen makes custom jewelry on commission with proof of ownership via NFT. We made our first Cardano series of 25 pieces 18k gold plated pendant / brooch / multipurpose brooch. And the sale is done privately via our Telegram bidding bot.

In addition to Cardano-themed jewels we focus on 18k gold engagement rings, gemstone jewelry which are personalized for customers. We recently made a pair of unheated natural ruby ​​studs for David Bateson’s wife (David is the voice actor of the Hitman game series), and a pink sapphire engagement ring for a Danish friend. They are all very happy.

“The Great Filter” helps Project Catalyst voters make voting decisions by filtering all submissions using i filter criteria designed by them. Then we present the proposals that have passed the filter through video on YouTube. This is an MVP, and it is open sourced, so the community is encouraged to give their filter criteria as well.

Don’t forget to vote on Catalyst, is an experiment for the future of Cardano. We can all contribute.

Thank you for your time. A few final words? Where can I find you?

Decentralization is the soul of Cardano , and all the PES, all the delegators, all the educators contribute to it. Let us always keep this in mind Join Dumpling Spaces if you are a project / character, it is a place for piquant questions and civil discussions We need more women in the crypto world , but to do that, we need real action, so join Catalyst, join CNFTs, join discussions You can find links to my Youtube and Discord as well all other links here , including my Catalyst submissions. Please consider voting Thanks Patryk, you are great

