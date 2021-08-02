Cardi B has supported the release of the new Blackpink album with this sweet post

Although he often did not send them to say (see the feud with Nicki Minaj), Cardi B it also knows how to be very friendly, kind and cooperative with insiders and colleagues.

We had had proof of this by looking at the behind the scene of the video of “WAP” and now another confirmation has arrived. The rapper wrote a sweet tweets in support of Blackpink on the occasion of the release of “The Album”. Inside the album – the first LP of the k-pop girl band – there is also a featuring with Cardi entitled “Bet You want to”.

“Please buy and listen to ‘The Album’ by Blackpink – wrote Cardi B via Twitter – Of course also ‘Bet You want to’, but take a look at the whole disc. It’s a good album and it means so much to girls. Let’s make the album go on!” But tenderness?

Hey guys just woke up and I got a really sweet message 🎀. Please buy and stream “The album”by Blackpink.Of course of course stream & buy “BET YOU WANNA” but check out the whole album. Its a good album and it means so much to the girls. Lets make the album get on TOP! — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 2, 2020

In “The Album” is also present “Ice Cream”, super collaboration with Selena Gomez. Even between Sel and the Blackpink a wonderful relationship has been established. Click here to learn more about their friendship!







ph: getty images





















