Cardi B shock: “I drugged and robbed men to survive”

After the media storm unleashed a few days ago, in the end the American rapper Cardi B he had to do mea culpa and admit his mistakes. The scandal arose from a video, dating back to about three years ago, in which Cardi B claimed to have drugged and robbed some men to survive, when he was not yet a star but a simple stripper. The video had circulated in the past few hours on social media so as to induce the rapper to make a public statement to clarify the scandal.

The singer has thus chosen her Instagram profile to explain the situation and apologize publicly, with a statement in which she admits the facts accomplis in the name of the survival: “I’m seeing on social media that a live I did 3 years ago has reappeared. A live show in which I talked about things I have done in my past. Right or wrong things I felt I had to do to survive. I never claimed to be perfect or to come from a perfect world with a perfect past, I always tell my truth. I take responsibility for the crap I’ve done. I never glorified the things I talked about in that live. I’ve never put those things into my music because I’m not proud of them and I feel a responsibility not to glorify them. I’m part of a hip hop culture where you can talk about the places you’re coming from, about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are. There are rappers who glorify drugs, violent murders or robberies. Crimes they feel or felt they had to do to survive“.

An admission of guilt in all respects to which, however, Cardi B does not want to submit, trying to look ahead as he had already done sixteen years ago: “I was blessed, I managed to recover from that crap, but many women did not succeed. I made certain choices at that time because I had very limited options. The men I talked about in the video were conscious men. I have a past that I cannot change, we all have it. all I can do now is be better for myself, for my family and for my future“.

One wonders, however, if what happened in the last few hours can affect cardi B’s participation in the new film “Hustlers”, in which the American rapper will act as the protagonist (in the role of a stripper) alongside Jennifer Lopez. Although many today point to her as a very bad example, friends and colleagues in the world of American music have not failed to make her feel their unconditional support.

Under the post of explanations Cardi B has received, in fact, dozens of comments of support and understanding as the hip hop singer Mariahlynn and actresses Jessenia Vice and Antonique Smith.