Caricaturing Putin and whoever falls

It is still disturbing that four different views on Vladimir Putinby different cartoonists, appear in the anthology ‘Caricaturists by profession’ (Nordic). It has not been intentional, since the selection was prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but it is revealing of how these artists take the pulse of the present and interpret it. “Putin or Trump, who have very specific gestures and traits, give you the job done. You see how others work Trump as a protest boy, those eyes of Putin… between all of us we created an iconic image. When, on the other hand, they are flatter or canonical characters and you don’t have anything to exaggerate about the features, it is very difficult to get something out of it”, explains one of these masters of press caricature, the Palencian Carlos Rodriguez Marriedwho claims that “As long as there is news, there will be illustration. And as long as there is critical thinking, there will be caricature”since its importance lies in “its reflective capacity and ability to tell stories through the thoughtful distortion of a character”.

Between those of Putin, those of politicians here and there, From Isabel Diaz Ayuso to Pablo Iglesiasathletes like Messi or Rafael Nadal, or a good cast from the world of culture: from Michael Jackson to Picasso passing by Nicole Kidman and Virginia Woolf. With the aim of making the creators of these cartoons visible, the book shows them in their workspace, details their opinions, their trajectories and includes texts about them from people close to them who know them well. Spanish or settled in Spain, they are Agustín Sciammarella, María Picassó, Matías Tolsà, David García Vivancos, Ernesto Priego Martín, Joaquín Aldeguer, Raúl, Thorsten Rienth, Turcios, the aforementioned Rodríguez Casado and the Basque Ivan Matawho had the idea for the project, which has the involvement of the abc museum of drawing and illustration of Madrid, whose director, immaculate corksign the foreword.

“The cartoon is not in low hours but in high because there is a quality that has not been in many years. What is in low hours is the press, which publishes less, but that does not mean that there are bad cartoons. They give personality to the medium that publishes them”, assures the Catalan cartoonist Jaume Capdevila, ‘Kap’, met by videoconference with some of the authors of the volume and World Press Cartoon jurywhich reveals that one of them will be the Grand Prize winner to the best piece published in the world last year, which will be announced on May 28. “That indicates the great level of the Spanish caricaturewhich is going through one of its best moments”. A profession that they have been diversifying in the daily press and in magazines such as ‘El Jueves’, ‘Jotdown’ ‘Forbes’ or ‘Interviú’ but which nevertheless forces the majority to make a living with other sources, “because income from the press is not enough to live on,” says Tolsà, who, for example, does caricatures live.

Political correctness and respect

Things have changed since the 1980s, and not only in terms of technique, since most of them work digitally. “When you take covers of ‘El Jueves’ from then, for example, you see that now they could not be published due to issues of feminism or sexist violence. Respect has become generalized,” highlights the Barcelonan Priego. “On the issue of women – the Catalan Picassó points out – the body itself has been used to caricature politicians. We can laugh at Arrimadas for being a liar or for her empty speech but not for her body or for her cleavage, as was done in times previous”.

Related news

“More than explicit censorship there is political correctness, but you have to be vigilant because with that and with self-censorship we run the risk of saying only what you know will not criticize you. You have to have respect, yes. It has evolved, we don’t laugh at the sexual orientation of a politician. I have never had a caricature knocked down for political or ideological reasons,” says Tolsà, an Argentine-Catalan. Not so with García Vivancos, who recalls some censorship problem: “With one of Ana Pastor (PP): At 11 in the morning they were calling us from Genoa. And another that was for a right-wing media outlet and did not come out: it was Felipe VI with Juan Carlos I dressed in arab clothes. There is a strong polarization. If it’s for a right-wing media, you can give all the cane you want to those on the left and vice versa. That’s been seen a lot in recent years.”

“We see how people from the comedy world get scared because they don’t know what they can and can’t say,” Mata laments. aggressive and will generate less conflict in the conservative times we live in today.