Carlos Correa Salary for 2024 MLB Season

Carlos Correa has one of 15 Biggest Salaries in Major League Baseball.

Puerto Rican player This comes from 2023, in which he was in debt. He received an award for his career Rookie of the Yearinvolved in two All-Star Gamesattended three World Series and won Platinum Glove at Shortstop. However, the first year of six contracts with Minnesota It wasn’t up to par.

In 2023, he left the offensive line at .230/.312/.399 (AVG/OBP/SLG). He had 118 hits in 514 at-bats, including 29 doubles, triples and 18 extra-base hits. He drove in 65 runs and scored 60 runs.

Carlos Correa He hits the market as a free agent after the 2021 campaign. Minnesota Twins a deal that allowed him to leave after the 2022 season. Once again able to negotiate, he reached an agreement with San Francisco Giants. However, this did not happen due to the team’s concerns about his physical condition. A similar situation occurred after a multi-year deal with New York Mets.

Finally, after two failed deals, he re-signed with Minnesota. The contract was six years and 200 million dollars.

Carlos Correa MLB Salary 2024

2024 will be the second of the contract’s six years. In 2023, he earned $32 million. He will repeat this in the next campaign with a base salary of 32 million. According to a specialized website Spotrac, Carlos Correa is the 15th highest-paid player in 2024..

14 in front of you Shohei Ohtani, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge, Anthony Rendon, Mike Trout, Gerrit Cole, Patrick Corbin, Stephen Strasburg, Nolan Arenado, Francisco Lindor And Corey Seager.

ANDAmong shortstops, he ranks third in total. They are barely superior to him Corey Seager (MVP from the latest World Series With Texas Rangers) And Francisco Lindor. Except, Carlos Correa He has the highest salary on the Minnesota Twins through the 2024 season..

