Carmelo Ríos asks PRFAA to stop payments to Elizabeth Torres

The general secretary of the New Progressive Party, Carmelo Ríos, asked the executive director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA), Carmen Feliciano, to stop payments to Elizabeth Torresspecial delegate to Congress.

“Enough of this show. Public service is a calling and the most sacred thing is when the people place their trust as an elected official. Mrs. Torres ran under a law that made possible the Special Delegates before Congress, a mechanism that has been used with great success to achieve statehood and that we all know as the Tennessee Plan. This position is not to try to harm statehood, it is to advance it, as the people demanded at the polls. That is why we ask the Executive Director of PRFAA to start the process to stop payments to Mrs. Torres because she has not fulfilled her work, “said Ríos.

“The people are tired of inaction. To say that she does not believe in the law, the same law that she sought, treasured and ran under, is somewhat accommodating. She herself says that she is not going to do anything, she does nothing. She does not visit the federal capital, her reports are critical, not only of the law, but of political groups and she does it in a personalized way, calling everyone corrupt without presenting any evidence of her allegations. Her position has a responsibility, to work to achieve the admission of Puerto Rico as a state of the union, to work to enforce the electoral mandate, ”he added. the also Alternate Spokesman of the PNP in the Senate.

In recent days, Torres has captured the public eye by making unsubstantiated statements, alleging that due to the COVID-19 vaccine, metal utensils such as forks stick to his body.

El Nuevo Día consulted several experts who denied the unscientific information that people like Torres spread that the COVID-19 vaccine magnetizes the human body.

[Lee más aquí: Fact-checking de El Nuevo Día: es falso que a las personas vacunadas contra el COVID-19 se les magnetice el cuerpo]

Statesman Senator Ríos announced that they will be sending a letter to Feliciano today, Friday, formally expressing their request.

“The delegates have the mission of implementing the will of the people in the November 2020 plebiscite where statehood obtained more than 52 percent of the votes. Staying at home doing nothing is not consistent with what is stipulated. I reiterate, the Tennessee Plan is a valid work instrument and we will continue with it”, concluded Ríos.