Carmen Villalobos announced happy news on the networks

James 32 mins ago Entertainment

carmen villalobos He has shown over the years his great talent for acting. In various strips of Latin American television, she has conquered followers with her interpretation, for example, in the soap opera “Without Se… there is no Paradise”, where did he play the role of Catherine Santana. This great performance made his fame grow by leaps and bounds.

In addition, carmen villalobos It is a trend in the various entertainment news portals since a few hours ago he shared a video on his official accounts with happy news. Is that the talented actress reached 19 million followers in the social network of the camera. Because of this, she is the third most followed Colombian woman in Instagram.

