Carmen Villalobos announced happy news on the networks

carmen villalobos He has shown over the years his great talent for acting. In various strips of Latin American television, she has conquered followers with her interpretation, for example, in the soap opera “Without Se… there is no Paradise”, where did he play the role of Catherine Santana. This great performance made his fame grow by leaps and bounds.

In addition, carmen villalobos It is a trend in the various entertainment news portals since a few hours ago he shared a video on his official accounts with happy news. Is that the talented actress reached 19 million followers in the social network of the camera. Because of this, she is the third most followed Colombian woman in Instagram.

In addition to this he achieved an important nomination for his performance in the telenovela woman-fragranced coffee. “I cannot explain the happiness that my soul and heart feel for this nomination as best antagonistic actress for “Lucia Sanclemente” in Café con aroma de Mujer (@canalrcn) at the @premiosindiacatalina. I can simply say THANK YOU. Thanks to the committee of the awards for this recognition! Things done WITH PASSION, DEDICATION AND RESPECT definitely have their reward! To you who have always supported me and who also loved my “lucia” THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING! I’M TOO HAPPY”.

The talented coffee maker is having a blast in her work life as she broke it as a host on the show “Unstoppable School”, where 12 women entrepreneurs from different Latin American countries compete for the opportunity to receive the necessary support to succeed and realize their most cherished dream in the business world.

carmen villalobos She is one of the protagonists of the telenovela “Woman-fragranced coffee”, which is having tremendous success in Netflix Latin America.

As for her acting career, the beautiful coffee maker announced a few days ago that she will be the protagonist in the telenovela Till money do us part. “I feel very honored to star in this story – the second of the great Fernando Gaitán. I hope you enjoy it too much. Until La Plata separates us is a RCN Television production for @canalrcn and @telemundo”he wrote in his official accounts carmen villalobos.