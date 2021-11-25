Carmine Valentino Mosesso guest at the review of the IC Pescara 4

On November 25 the poet will be the protagonist of the review “Authors at School / writing and writings for the nextgen”

PESCARA – Thursday 25 November Carmine Valentino Mosesso, poet among the most interesting and evocative voices of the new contemporary Italian poetry, will meet the students of IC Pescara 4 – Plesso di Villa Fabio as part of the review “Authors at school / writing and writings for le nextgen “promoted by the Istituto Comprensivo Pescara 4 in collaboration with OL // Literary Workshops – Center for studies, research and literary promotion, an exhibition that will go on for seven months until May 2022. The poet will dialogue with the children addressing the theme of migration , of the depopulation of rural areas, of leaving and returning as anthropological and social signs.

Carmine Valentino Mosesso, born in 1994, lives in Castel del Giudice, a small village in Upper Molise, where he returned. Graduated in Agriculture, he is a founding partner of a farm managed together with his family. To the care of the fields and the animals, he combines a strong civil and political commitment for the redemption of the countries of internal Italy and the so-called marginal territories, always at the center of his poetry. “The third geography” (New Editions, 2021) is his first book.

Carmine Valentino Mosesso, writer: “The universe has chosen our mouth to speak. Look at your city, undress it with the superhuman strength of admiration, kiss it with the invisible mouth of love, think of your country as your bride. I leave the house to find the refuge of languages, the bank of dialects, I go out to hunt for the oxygen that fattens the fields “.

Program of the entire 2021/2022 Review – online and in person

October 2021 / Wednesday 27th, Thursday 29th and Friday 5th November : literature and ecological awareness (fiction) – with Beniamino Cardines and “The Adventures of Plastic 2 / Very Dangerous Things” LFA Publisher 2020. Ė the life of Plastic who is not only a girl but also really plastic. Thus his family, friends, school… a completely recycled and second chance world.

Award-winning writer, journalist, blogger. Author of “Plastic 1 / The beginning of things” (LFA Publisher, Naples 2019) with which he won the National Literary Prize “Luigi D’Amico 2019” for the Children’s Literature section and of “Plastic 2 / Very dangerous things” ( LFA Publisher, Naples 2020). With the unpublished collection of short stories “Cleopatra or Meryl Streep?” won the Special Jury Prize at the “Salinger 2020”; and the First Critics’ Prize at the FLA 2020. Winner of the National Poetry Award “La Riccetta 2021” with “When everything is lost”.

November 2021 / Tuesday 23: literature and migration (poetry)

with Carmine Valentino Mosesso and “The third geography” NEO. 2021.

“As a species we have always put on too many airs. There will certainly be poets in the trees, revolutionaries among other animals. “

December 2021 / Tuesday 14: literature and traditions (illustrated fiction)

with “La Martavella” illustrated collection of ancient Abruzzo fairy tales by Michela Di Lanzo (illustrator) and Antonio De Nino (Pratola Peligna 1833 – Sulmona 1907) Radici Edizioni 2021.

Nine stories passed from mouth to mouth in the past centuries next to the bed of the little ones, told around the hearth or recited.

With her imaginary martavella – an ancient fishing net used to trap fish in the fords of lakes – Michela Di Lanzo captures on these pages the protagonists of some Abruzzo fairy tales collected for the first time by Antonio De Nino in 1833.

February 2021: literature and social consciousness (poetry)

with Simona Novacco and “The house where I am” La Gru 2021.

“The house is a universe, nest or shell, attic and cellar, drawers and wardrobes, corners where you can curl up, the place where the little one becomes large or vice versa, but it can also be narrow or immense, ajar like a door or a curtain pulled together but ready to be opened wide and then closed. “

Simona Novacco, poetess, educator. “War girl” Edizioni La Gru 2018 “Books For Peace 2018” Award. “Code p in memory of the father” Ianieri Edizioni 2020.

March 2021: literature and love (poetry)

with Lorenzo Marsicola and “A bit by chance” Arsenio Edizioni 2021.

They are essentially love poems in which a female figure (his girlfriend) is sung.

“Sometimes you do just enough. What if I became all that is enough for me? “

Lorenzo Marsicola is a very young poet from Abruzzo born in 1996, currently living in Sulmona. Graduated in Modern Literature, specializing in Master’s Degree in Modern Philology. “A bit by chance” is his first publication.

April 2021: literature and songwriting (songs)

with Miriam Ricordi, composer and songwriter, educator. Voice and guitar, with original rock sounds, full of rhythm and energy. But above all beautiful songs to tell us about today and certain newspapers with the first burnt coffee. Irony and great communication skills.

Miriam Ricordi has performed alongside artists such as Eugenio Finardi, Modena City Ramblers, Marina Rei, Coez and The lights of the power plant. 2021 Candidate for the Amnesty International Award – Voices for freedom.

May 2021: literature and friendship and sports (fiction)

with Pier Luigi Amata and “The boy boxer” La Nave di Teseo 2021.

“They were together, strong in a strong and shadowless friendship, strong in the frailties on which they had become accustomed to balance.”

Writer, lives and works in Rome. He published his first novel “The Lord of Beauty” in 2017 with La Nave di Teseo.

