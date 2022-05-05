Carol Ryff, biography of the creator of a wellness model

Fact checked The article has been checked for accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe our content is inaccurate, out of date or otherwise questionable, you may contact us to make the necessary corrections. 4 minutes

The most interesting thing about Carol Ryff is that she proposes a very precise and simple model of well-being, which allows us to evaluate and self-assess the general state of psychological health of a person. Her work is known all over the world.

Carol Ryff is an American psychologist who has dedicated her professional life to studying wellness and resilience. His wellness model is one of the most interesting and innovative. She is currently Director of the Institute on Aging and Professor of Psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Carol Ryff’s research work addresses all dimensions of psychological well-being. She developed multidimensional evaluation scales that were very successful, to the point where they have been translated into more than 25 languages. Her work has been used in research in various scientific fields.

Carol Ryff’s work on well-being has addressed the influence of aspects such as age, gender, socioeconomic status, ethnic and minority status, and cultural context. He has also studied the influence of life eventsthe challenges and transitions that people experience throughout their lives. Let’s see who this interesting psychologist is.

“Only joy is a guarantee of health and longevity”. -Santiago Ramon y Cajal-

Another topic where Carol Ryff is gaining notoriety is in the study of resilience.

The career of Carol Ryff

Carol Ryff was born in the United States in 1950. She studied psychology at Pennsylvania State University and earned her Ph.D. degree from her in 1978. She later became a teacher, at the University of Wisconsin, and has since devoted herself to wellness research.

Between 1989 and 1998, he developed a model of psychological well-being that popularized his name and his work. In fact, she is considered one of the decisive precursors in the development of positive psychology.

This psychologist has defined psychological well-being as optimal human functioning, in which a high number of positive emotions are produced. Based on his research, he also developed several tools to assess the state of well-being. Likewise, he has worked in depth on the concept of resilience, central to his theory.

The Carol Ryff Wellness Model

The most prominent product of Carol Ryff’s work is her wellness model. This covers several axes such as the social, the personal, the psychological and the behaviors associated with health in general. Likewise, the way in which people respond to daily challenges, learning from them and enriching their meaning of life.

Based on the above, Carol Ryff proposes the six dimensions of your wellness model. They are the following:

self-acceptance . It is essential for proper operation. It corresponds to a positive attitude towards oneself, including the negative aspects and difficult experiences of the past, all of which do not cause discomfort.

. It is essential for proper operation. It corresponds to a positive attitude towards oneself, including the negative aspects and difficult experiences of the past, all of which do not cause discomfort. positive relationships . Corresponds to links based on satisfaction, warmth and trust. They imply mutual empathy, intimacy and love. It is based on the healthy ability to give and receive.

. Corresponds to links based on satisfaction, warmth and trust. They imply mutual empathy, intimacy and love. It is based on the healthy ability to give and receive. Purpose of life . It has to do with the purpose that each person gives to her existence. It implies the ability to build dreams, objectives and goals to guide actions. Also to give meaning to the present, the past and the future.

. It has to do with the purpose that each person gives to her existence. It implies the ability to build dreams, objectives and goals to guide actions. Also to give meaning to the present, the past and the future. Personal growth . It refers to the ability to make the most of one’s talents and abilities. This implies the intensive use of all potentialities and capacities. It allows someone to move forward in the midst of difficulties.

. It refers to the ability to make the most of one’s talents and abilities. This implies the intensive use of all potentialities and capacities. It allows someone to move forward in the midst of difficulties. Autonomy . Associated with the possibility of choosing and making decisions for oneself, without depending on the approval of others. It affects the regulation of behavior and resistance to social pressure.

. Associated with the possibility of choosing and making decisions for oneself, without depending on the approval of others. It affects the regulation of behavior and resistance to social pressure. environment domain. It refers to the response that a person gives to the demands and opportunities offered by the context in which they operate. Also the ability to influence others.

Carol Ryff defines psychological well-being from non-hedonic elements.

A wellness psychologist

Based on the six dimensions of her model, Carol Ryff designed an assessment scale to measure psychological well-being. She in turn, she has indicated that physical well-being is measured through cortisol and cytokine levelsas well as from the state of the cardiovascular system and the quality of sleep.

Carol Ryff has over 120 posts about her work. His contributions have been used in clinical psychology, psychiatry and even in psychosomatic medicine.

He is currently directing the longitudinal study Midlife in the United States (MIDUS), which aims to address a large sample of people, in order to enrich research on well-being and resilience.

