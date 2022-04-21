Cases of Covid in Sicily and Italy are decreasing, Hope: “Important bulletin, it will not be interrupted”

The official data, released in today’s bulletin, says that 5,079 new coronavirus infections have been recorded in Sicily in the last 24 hours (to these must also be added the 984 cases relating to recent days. Therefore, in the island there is a sharp decline compared to yesterday when 7,034 positives were identified.

The positivity index is also down, which is today at 16% against 19.2% yesterday, a direct consequence of the decrease in positives and a slightly lower number of processed swabs compared to a day ago (today 31,706).

Like yesterday, Sicily is today in sixth place in terms of number of infections. The current positives are 123,627 with a decrease of almost 4 thousand cases. The healed are 9,953 while the victims registered in the bulletin are 32, but only 2 are relative to today (the total deaths are 10,438). On the hospital front, there are 883 patients, 12 fewer than yesterday, 48 in intensive care, a figure unchanged. At the provincial level there are 1,359 cases in Palermo, in Messina 1416, in Catania 1.102, in Syracuse 534, in Trapani 490, in Agrigento 468, in Ragusa 369, in Caltanissetta 238, in Enna 87.

The Italian data, released by the Ministry of Health, instead indicates 75,020 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 99,848. The victims are 166, down from the 205 recorded yesterday.

There are 1,222,813 people currently positive for Covid, 15,913 more in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. A total of 15,934,437 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 162,264. The discharged and healed are 14,549,360, with an increase of 59,916 compared to yesterday.

As for the swabs, there are 446,180 molecular and antigenic for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 610,600. The positivity rate is 16.8%, up from 16.3% yesterday. There are 415 patients admitted to intensive care, 2 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 40. There are 10,231 hospitalized in ordinary wards, or 24 more than yesterday.

Monitoring

The decree of 24 March “reconfirmed the important monitoring activity and task which, according to our institutional structure, sees the Istituto Superiore di Sanità as the fulcrum of coordination, which has done an extraordinary job in these difficult months at the service of our country”.

Thus the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, at the Question Time in the Senate, responding to the question of the senator of Italy alive and president of the Health Commission, Annamaria Parente, on the need for disaggregated data on variants and deaths. The monitoring for the trend of Covid-19 in Italy, Speranza reported “takes place with different tools: the daily one, on aggregated data and essential data and the weekly one, also managed by the ISS, much more complex, where there are also many numbers related to vaccinations “.

While on the more specific theme of deaths and mortality, Speranza wanted to “recall the important work, the result of a collaboration between the Higher Institute of Health and Istat, of which the last published report dates back to March 2, and it is the seventh since the beginning of the pandemic. Inside that report there are all the data “. “However, I assure me – concluded the Minister of Health – that we will continue our monitoring work within this context and that we will also give maximum attention to the proposals”.

© All rights reserved