Casey Affleck and Michelle Monaghan star in ‘Cada respiro que das’ on Antena 3

Antena 3 broadcasts tonight, at 10:45 p.m., a new pass of ‘Every breath you give me’. Directed by Christine Jeffs in the year 2021, the film stars Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Claflin, India Eisley, Veronica Ferres, Emily Alyn Lind, Hiro Kanagawa, Lilly Krug, Daniel Bacon, and Craig Haasamong others.

Three years after the death of his son, Phillip, a psychiatrist who investigates new ways to help his patients, and his wife Grace, try to rebuild their lives. Phillip plunges headlong into his work as he walks away from his family while Grace tries to maintain normalcy and balance. His life changes completely after one of Phillip’s patients dies in what appears to be a suicide. When his brother James shows up in their lives, things take a strange and dangerous turn.