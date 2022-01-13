News

cast and trailer of the adaptation of the well-known children’s fairy tale on the air

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read

The film directed by the director Rupert Sanders will be broadcast on Wednesday 11 January in prime time on Italia 1 starting at about 9.30 pm and also simultaneously on the Mediaset Infinity portal and on the application for mobile devices. The film Snow White and the Hunter stages on the small screen a dark fantasy-style adaptation of the well-known children’s fairy tale where Queen Ravenna makes a promise to the hunter Eric, to kill Princess Snow White in exchange for his deceased wife. Discover the curiosities, the plot and the cast of the film in which world cinema stars such as Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth And Charlize Theron.

Snow White and the Hunter: the curiosities and the cast of the film

snow-white and the hunter (Snow White and the Huntsman) is a 2012 film directed by Rupert Sanders, an English director here in his first effort behind the camera. The film, more than a reinterpretation, is to be considered an adaptation in a much darker fantasy key of the well-known fairy tale entitled Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The film sees the participation of prominent actors of the world scene who sell committed Kristen Stewart in the role of the young protagonist.

To the actor Chris Hemsworth, already prized as Thor in the Marverl Cinematics Universe, is up for the role of the hunter while Charlize Theron is the evil queen Ravenna and Sam Claflin plays Prince William. The film also features the last film appearance of the English actor Bob Hoskins, unforgotten interpreter of private investigator Eddie Valiant in Who Framed Roger Rabbit.

Snow White and the Hunter: the plot of the movie

The protagonist of the story is obviously Snow White, daughter of King Magnus and Queen Eleanor who after the death of her mother is targeted by her father’s new wife named Ravenna.

In fact, the woman wants to get rid of the girl who, according to her, would jeopardize her role and so she summons the hunter Eric to give him a task. Ravenna will ask him to kill Princess Snow White, offering him his wife who died some time earlier in exchange.


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee12 hours ago
0 30 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Ariana Grande gave her stamp of approval to the “Pin Top” aka the Top of the summer

July 19, 2021

Mr. and Mrs. Smith, so the love between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was born

August 26, 2021

Love Life: How season 1 will tie in with season 2

October 21, 2021

Binance Coin: Wait for this before taking any action – Economics and Finance

August 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button