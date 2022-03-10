Catwoman, Zoë Kravitz and the motorcycle to fight evil

Zoë Kravitz develops an endearing role in the new The Batman. It is nothing more and nothing less than the classic Catwoman character. Next, we delve into her story and the cutting-edge motorcycle she rides.

March 08, 2022 12:51 p.m.

batmanLadies and Gentlemen. If there is one thing true in this world, it is that Batman has endured through the decades and generations. Moves and passionate regardless of age, gender, ethnicity or religion.

The darkest superhero and human he returned to the big screen with a film that, I wouldn’t be surprised, remains a modern classic. Similar to what happened with The Dark Knight and the fabulous Joker of Heather Ledger.

Official Poster of The Batman: Catwoman, Zoë Kravitz and BMW.

batman It is a project that began back in 2015 and, after comings and goings, it was only possible to materialize some time later with its respective premiere in March of this year. The direction is in charge of Matt Reeves –Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Cloverfieldd-. The shrewd director, in turn, has a talented cast. Among them we can name Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano and Colin Farrell.

The truth is that the argument batman It is based on the initial stage of the “life” of BruceWayne as a superhero. We find ourselves with a somewhat inexperienced Batman, but who already carries with him all the night, the mystery, the elegance and the cruelty of Gotham City. Pattinson and Kravitz -like Catwoman- have found the necessary tone.

Now, at Tork we are devoted to film and automotive culture. And we would like to focus on the character of Catwoman. She, played by Kravitz, is a key piece for the development of this film. So key I would say, that if it were a misinterpretation, the film would fade. But Zoë has plenty of talent and has managed to rise to such a challenge.

in TI have BatmanCatwoman of course has her vehicle –cat cycle-, as tradition dictates. It is nothing more and nothing less than a BMW R Nine T customized especially for the movie.

This motorcycle is truly a beauty of German engineering. It has a 1,170 cc air-cooled boxer engine. This engine allows a maximum power of 109 CV at 7,250 rpm, and a maximum torque of 116 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Nothing, nothing, nothing bad. In addition, this vehicle is at the forefront of technology with its LED lights, its USB ports and its LCD screen.

The Batman: Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz in action.

without falling into spoilersplease pay attention to the chase scenes of Catwoman through the streets and highways of Gotham city. It is a real joy how this customized BMW is magnetized with the dark and mysterious night of The Batman.

To you, reader, did you like Catwoman’s motorcycle? Do you think it’s up to the task?