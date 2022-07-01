CDC records one death and 23 hospitalizations for mysterious listeriosis outbreak

New York — One death and 23 hospitalizations have been linked to a new outbreak of listeriosis of unknown originhealth officials said Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not identified any foods that could be spreading the deadly bacteriabut officials said the public should remain alert to symptoms and the possibility of infection.

Those symptoms can include fever, muscle pain, nausea, and diarrhea.

Listeriosis can be treated with antibiotics, but it is particularly dangerous for pregnant women, newborns, the elderly, and people with compromised immune systems.

CDC officials say nearly all of the 23 people known to have been infected during the outbreak live in or had traveled to Florida about a month before they became ill.

Listeriosis is one of the most dangerous food poisoning, and 22 of those infected were hospitalized. An Illinois person has died and a pregnant woman has lost her fetus, the CDC said.

Symptoms of listeriosis usually begin one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but sometimes they appear on the same day.

The first cases occurred in January of this year, but have continued this month with two people infected, CDC officials said.